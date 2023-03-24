Three members of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Ludington (Ludington Area Jaycees) were recently chosen for two awards from JCI USA at the national year end conference held in Nashville, Tennessee.
Eric Lund and Cory and Angela Rickett were nominated by the JCI Michigan Board with the direction and approval of president Carol Zombro Pickelmann.
“A JCI Michigan board member reached out to JCI Ludington president Jessica Shepard and me for background information on Eric Lund,” Jaycees senator and mentor Mary Burden said. “Eric, Cory and Angela did not have a clue that they were nominated. Their actions and involvements stood out to our state president and state board members from their firsthand experiences while visiting our chapter projects.
“All three of these Jaycees actively participate in state conferences and have had the opportunity to communicate with state board members on their commitments to the Jaycee organization.”
Lund was nominated and won the Outstanding Local Member — John H. Armbruster Memorial award.
“One of the highest awards bestowed by the Junior Chamber is the John H. Armbruster ‘Keyman’ award,” Burden stated. “It’s given each year to Jaycees who, following their first year of membership, have continued to show support, dedication and enthusiasm for the organization.”
The nomination form stated the following about Lund, “Soon after relocating back to his hometown after retiring from the military, Eric joined the Jaycees to give back to the community that supported him.
“He has taken on a few board positions in the past 10 years. Eric contributes many productive ideas, offers his home for meetings and project staging areas and attends almost every project and meeting held. Eric has been an inspiration to many with his positivity, determination and innovative ways of accomplishing tasks.”
Husband and wife Cory and Angela Rickett were nominated and won the Outstanding Local Family — Andrew and Charlotte Mungenast Memorial Award.
Both Cory and Angela have been members of the Ludington Area Jaycees for many years and their 4-year-old son, Benjamin has also been involved with his parents, presenting and attending at various Michigan Jaycees events.
The nomination form stated, “Both Cory and Angela have been very active contributing members of JCI Ludington. Cory has been president twice, management vice president, community vice president, secretary, director, and presently legal counsel and treasurer in JCI Ludington. He also served as legal counsel for JCI Michigan for two years and presently is JCI Michigan Director A.
“Angela has held the local chapter offices of president, membership director, secretary, director, treasurer and presently management vice president. Her positive energy and ideas enrich the members, the projects, and the community. She offers her assistance frequently and works many hours on projects. Taking on the treasurer position with JCI Ludington also entails the financial responsibilities of the Ludington Area Jaycee owned mini golf business.”
All three members attended the awards ceremony in Nashville and returned to get ready for another year of Jaycees-sponsored activities.
The Ludington Area Jaycees is the only chapter in the nation that runs its own business to help raise funds outside of fundraising for sponsored events they hold each year. The Jaycees Mini Golf has been operating since 1967, Burden stated and the group was chartered in 1947.
“The Jaycees in Ludington are a group of people 18-40 years old along with past members who continue to help where they can who are bettering themselves by bettering their community,” Burden said. “They develop leadership skills by organizing projects that make a positive impact on others.
“Last year, while socializing and making life-long friends, they assisted 24 financially-impacted families with Easter Baskets of food; assisted other organizations in their causes; organized the Fourth of July Freedom Festival Parade and Fireworks; collaborated with many businesses and donors to assemble and distribute bountiful containers of Thanksgiving food to 84 families in need; and operated the mini golf in Stearns Park which donated more than $46,000 to local non-profit organizations.
“The Jaycees are a vibrant active group making a difference in people’s lives.”
The Jaycees are always looking for new members to continue the longevity of the group, and Burden stated that the bonds members make within the community is something that helps the group create great partnerships that last for many years after members move on.
“The longevity of the Jaycee chapter enriches the community and its members with consistency, dependability, mentoring and building leadership skills,” Biden said. “When a firm foundation is built over time, the structure remains strong. The chapter becomes sustainable when it builds upon its accomplishments and strong leaders to teach new leaders and strengthen a community to be sustainable.
“The age limit of the Jaycees welcomes fresh perspectives, encourages growth and stimulates a grasp on the pulse of current issues.”
Anyone interested in becoming a Jaycee can visit their Facebook page or website, jciludington.org or through email, info@jciludington.org. Burden stated that until April 30, the Jaycees are offering a $45 yearly membership fee instead of the normal $90 fee.
“The Ludington Area Jaycees can be a conduit for people who have ideas to make an impact in the community, but need a support system,” Burden said. “We build leaders. We support one another. The Jaycee creed closes out with ‘Service to humanity is the best work of life.’ We strive to live that point.’”