Three Ludington High School art students finished in the top 12 of the annual Congressional art competition hosted by U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga.
The three that finished the top dozen were Kadence Keegstra, Justice Duffield and Azlyn Hoggs. There were a total of 64 entries entered into the competition from within Huizenga’s congressional district, including several other Ludington students including Maggie Hubbard, Alexandra Grillo, Morgan Sanocki, Julia Reed, Mariella Korendyke, Sawyer Phillips, Katherine Shank and Erin Clancy.
Ludington art students have traditionally done well in the competition which includes winning the competition three times in the past six years with one runner-up.
Even though Ludington did not place in the top three, Ludington High School art teacher John Lipa is very proud of each and every student in the art program at LHS.
“It was awesome to have a quarter of the top 12 pieces in the competition from Ludington,” Lipa said.
Huizenga, R-Zeeland, believes this competition is an excellent opportunity for young artists to be challenged and recognized for their talent, creativity and vision at the national level.
The winning entry from each congressional district is displayed in an exhibit in the Cannon Tunnel that leads into the U.S. Capitol in Washington, also the winning student artist will be awarded with a flight to Washington to attend the national reception this summer.
Lipa said he was very happy with the students’ work and how they placed in the competition.
“I was so impressed with the Ludington students last night. Each student had to describe/talk about their piece and all three of them did a remarkable job and really represented Ludington,” he said. “I feel that all 11 of the students who submitted work for the competition, created amazing pieces that deserved an opportunity to be a winning piece.”
One of the things Huizenga kept repeating during the reveal of the winner Monday evening was how strong Ludington artists have represented their school, according to Lipa.
Lipa feels truly blessed to work with so many talented student artists and will miss his seniors but is looking forward to the underclassmen that are coming through the program.