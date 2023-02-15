A second meeting of the Mason County Election Commission is being called for a clarity hearing for three recall petitions targeting Pere Marquette Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau.
The commission will meet at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in the Mason County Board of Commissioners Room at the Mason County Courthouse, 304 E. Ludington Ave., in Ludington.
The petitions were filed Monday by township resident Tim Iteen.
The first states Bleau “had direct knowledge of inaccuracies in multiple water bills administered by his wife, Karie Bleau. Gerald Bleau failed to bring corrective action recommendations to the township board which led to a loss in revenue of more than $20,000.”
The second petition states, “Multiple employees have resigned over the past year due to the management of Pere Marquette Charter Township Supervisor Gerald Bleau. Several other current employees have expressed similar concerns.”
The third petition states Bleau “has publicly asked the voters to remove him from office if they believe he has not done a good job. This petition is to honor his request.”
The Daily News reached out to Bleau for comment, and one was not received by presstime.
This is Iteen’s second attempt at recalling Bleau and the petitions are his third through fifth filed since the start of the year. Iteen’s petitions to recall Jerry Bleau were voted down by the commission at a hearing late last month.
The election commission is chaired by Mason County Probate Judge Jeffrey Nellis with the other members being Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly and Mason County Treasurer Andrew Kmetz.
Recall of Karie Bleau
Iteen also sought the recall of P.M. Township Treasurer Karie Bleau with one of his two petitions approved at the January meeting of the commission. Karie Bleau filed an appeal shortly thereafter, but her attorney sought the case to be dismissed.
Kelly told the Daily News that 51st Circuit Judge Susan Sniegowski signed the order to dismiss the case, and once lawyers serve each of the parties involved, Iteen can begin circulating petitions for signatures.
“It will be on the November ballot should all the other steps between here and there be completed,” Kelly said.