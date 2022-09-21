There are three people running for two available seats on the Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, the two seats available are 6-year terms and will be decided during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election.
The three candidates for Ludington School Board of Education are Sarah Lowman, incumbent Stephanie Reed and Jason Wolven. Current board member Josh Snyder is not seeking re-election.
The candidates were asked the following questions about why they are seeking election to the school board:
Sarah Lowman
Sarah Lowman is married with two children enrolled in the district. She is a registered nurse at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. She has been a substitute teacher and nurse wellness coach. She has a bachelor’s degree in English and has taught and tutored children at all levels of education, including children in special education and gifted programs. She has helped in the Ludington classrooms and led extracurricular educational activities for the Ludington schools. During the past 20 years, she has been involved as a volunteer in activities for children, including educational, athletic and church programs.
Why are you running?
I am running for the school board because I truly care about education, our children and the City of Ludington. I want nothing more than for all students to reach their full potential at school and in life. I would love to be part of ensuring that each students’ unique educational needs are met so they can be successful in whatever path they choose to follow. I also have children in high school and middle school that have been in Ludington schools since elementary school. This gives me a vested interest and understanding of our school system and a true desire to do what is best for our community.
What do you believe is the biggest challenge facing the district?
The World Economic Forum predicts that 50% of today’s jobs will be very different in 10 years. We need to prepare our students so that they have the proper skills to be successful in the continually changing environment of the 21st Century. Teaching these skills and the required curriculum to students with very diverse learning needs is difficult. As a school board member I would like to continually delve into this issue with the board, superintendent, staff and community. In doing so, our district’s goals and visions can continually improve and adapt to meet the needs of the students and staff.
Do you feel the board should decide how certain subjects are taught?
Teachers need to be able to adapt and change their teaching methods to meet the needs of their students and classroom. One of the biggest challenges I believe teachers face is teaching to diverse levels of learning within the same classroom. They need to be free to work their craft in the way that works best for them and their students, within the standards and guidelines given to them. As a nurse at the hospital, we have standards of care and guidelines for the treatment of patients. Every nurse I know implements these standards and guidelines in a slightly different ways. They are constantly adjusting their care based on new best practices they have learned, their experience and what works best for each unique patient. I believe that teachers and school staff should be allowed to work in a similar way. The role of the school board is to oversee the operations of the school system, not to tell teachers specifically how to do their jobs.
In light of inflation taking its toll on labor and materials, what item(s) should be addressed with the bond and what items could you see being cut for cost savings going forward?
As of the September board meeting, both the elementary and the middle school/high school bond projects were projected to come in under budget. The superintendent, board and construction consultants have worked together to make appropriate changes, so that the promises of these bonds can be fulfilled. If elected, my plan is to continue to foster these collaborative efforts in order to provide effective solutions to any future situations that arise.
If elected to the board, what are your goals for the six-year term?
I will continually engage in collaborative efforts with parents, community and school staff to assess where improvements in learning and student well-being can be made. I will dedicate myself to helping the board act efficiently in making wise decisions for the Ludington school district. At the end of my term, I would like to see the Ludington school district be a model of effective and innovative educational techniques, staff satisfaction, fiscal responsibility and community engagement.
Stephaine Reed
Stephanie Reed is 42 years old and has been married to Willie Reed for 20 years. Reed has three kids attending school in the district, a daughter and a in high school and a son in middle school. Reed works as a special education paraprofessional for the WSESD, after having been a stay at home mom for 15 years.
Why are you running?
Our students deserve the best education we can offer. After my first term, I understand the role of a school board member and have been able to make meaningful contributions. I also work as a paraprofessional for WSESD in special education, giving me a unique perspective as I am daily working in the classroom. I am running again because I want to help ensure success for all students and those qualities will give me the tools to be successful in that goal. I feel fortunate to have been able to help shape our students, along with a supportive community and amazing staff, and hope that I will get to continue that for the next 6 years.
What do you believe is the biggest challenge facing the district?
I believe the biggest challenge facing the district right now is the issues stemming from the pandemic, such as the mental health of students and learning loss. However, our amazing school staff is taking these challenges head on, and we are making big strides already.
Do you feel the board should decide how certain subjects are taught?
I do not feel that the board should decide how subjects should be taught in school. Our teachers are professional and creative, know their students and should be given the freedom to teach the way that works best for them and their students in class. I would not want to take that responsibility away from them.
In light of inflation taking its toll on labor and materials, what item(s) should be addressed with the bond and what items could you see being cut for cost savings going forward?
Unfortunately the costs of construction have increased, but the construction and architect teams, as well as the superintendent and multiple other staff, have evaluated the bond project and already made some changes to bring the costs down, but yet still fulfilling what was promised to the voters in the treasury application. The latest bids have come in and we are on track with the budget for the bond project, so we should not need to cut more, thankfully.
If elected to the board, what are your goals for the six-year term?
If elected, my goals would be to continue to support the superintendent in his goals, written in the district’s strategic plan. I would push for fair compensation to show our staff how important they are, but also continue to keep the district fiscally responsible. Above all else, though, I will push for success for all students, because they deserve it.
Jason Wolven
Jason Wolven is 49 years old, single and is a 1991 graduate of Ludington High School. He is a karaoke disc jockey who runs karaoke events exclusively for the American Legion Post No. 76.
Why are you running?
I am running for the school board because I can be empathic with students who have a disability since students teased me about my own. I went on to earn a one-year certificate in business, an (associate’s) degree in liberal arts and science, and an applied arts and science degree in computer network services. I also attended the TV production at Ferris State University which I only had to leave to concentrate on getting my epileptic seizures under control. So I have done a lot even though I currently don’t have kids.
What do you believe is the biggest challenge facing the district?
I see the biggest challenge facing the district is transparency and communication in what the board does in committees. We don’t advertise enough on the fact that all committee meetings are open to community participation. The website for (the district) has agendas and packets for committee meetings but it has no minutes. Only by going to the link “Agendas and Board Packets” can one see that committee meetings do involve community participation but nowhere on the main page for scheduling of meetings does it say all committee meetings include community participation. It makes it look like only regular meetings are available to the public. We need to promote to the public that they are allowed in all meetings. The only time community participation is not allowed is during closed sessions. One more thing, and this may have to do with communication as well, is whether the LAS still has a Parent Teacher Association (PTA) or not. I have no way of finding that out.
Do you feel the board should decide how certain subjects are taught?
The teachers should be allowed to teach in the way that they choose as long as it doesn’t discriminate against students who have a learning disability. Teachers are the ones who must maintain the students focus and attention on the coursework. Teachers must teach in a way that makes the students want to learn and comprehend the material taught.
In light of inflation taking its toll on labor and materials, what item(s) should be addressed with the bond and what items could you see being cut for cost savings going forward?
I would say this, though I would not cut items primarily just for cost savings, if they are necessary items for improving the learning and working conditions for students and teachers and other faculty members. That is why I believe a review of these items and going through creating possible alternate scheduling for when item(s) can be done should be looked at once I am part of the board to make certain that we are spending money wisely and still not cutting item(s) just for the point of saving money. This seems to be something better addressed within committee meetings and maybe we can put it to the public on what they would like us to do in a special meeting. Maybe the public has better ideas on what should be concentrated on more in going forward. The public might give us ideas on what should be cut to save money and what we should stay the course on. Asking the public for feedback on cost cutting is another way on making sure the public feels the schools reflect what the public wants for our schools by showing them we value their input.
If elected to the board, what are your goals for the six year term?
When elected to the board, my six-year term goals will be to make sure they have someone on the board who can advocate for all students including the ones who have a disability. I can be empathic with students who have a disability since students teased me about my own. I don’t see my “disability” of having epilepsy as a deterrent to performing my job as a school board member. Dealing with my epilepsy has given me the ability to have compassion towards others who have a disability. I have lots of patience and I am very good at researching issues and topics.