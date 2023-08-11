Two other people were sentenced to prison time in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
• Brandon Charles Hathaway, 40, was sentenced to concurrent terms with the Michigan Department of Correction for a felony charge and a probation violation. He was sentenced to 16 months to two years with credit given for 301 days already served. On a charge of possession of methamphetamines he was sentenced to 17 months to 20 years. He was ordered to pay $796 in fines, costs and other court fees.
• Dustin Reid Southern, 36, was sentenced on two case files Tuesday. The first charged him with a probation violation which was possession of methamphetamines and an additional charge of a weapons violation which was dismissed. He was sentenced to one year in jail with credit for 107 days already served.
On the second file which charges him with possession of methamphetamines he was sentenced to 18 months to 15 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections with credit for 117 days already served.
• Donald Jamal Wiggins, 40, was sentenced to two concurrent terms in jail of 146 days and was given credit for 146 already served for two counts of assaulting/resisting/opposing a police officer. He was ordered to pay $660 in fines, costs, and other court fees.