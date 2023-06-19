It started as a way for a high school student to stay busy during the summer, but now the Manistee Community Band has blossomed into a thriving, ever-growing undertaking, and the group has a few performances coming up this week.
Concerts will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Manistee’s First Street Beach, and at 7:30 p.m. Friday at West Shore Community College’s Center Stage Theater.
Both concerts are free, and band director Ryan Biller is encouraging people to attend.
Biller started the Manistee Community Band when he was attending Manistee High School in 2019.
Now a senior at Central Michigan University, Biller is on his way to becoming a band teacher, and the community ensemble was a way for the enterprising young man to get some hands-on practice in his chosen field.
“Being someone who wanted to pursue music as a career, I was looking for opportunities in the summer,” Biller said. “I just kind of wanted some experience conducting a band and being in that position. … That’s kind of what prompted me to start it.”
He said he knew at the time that Manistee had previously had a community band, but there was no such outfit at the time.
Biller called it a somewhat “selfish” impulse that led to the band’s creation, as he saw it as an opportunity to get some applicable experience in his future field, but it soon expanded into something bigger.
“It’s now grown to both a band and a choir, and this summer we have about 117 people involved in both groups,” Biller said. “It’s been a crazy few years.”
There was interest from the get-go, though. Biller said about 20 musicians signed on almost immediately, back when the group was “just going with the flow to see how it goes.” People joined up from Manistee and Benzie counties.
Then COVID-19 happened, but with only 20 people Biller said it was easy to practice social distancing while rehearsing.
“Not a lot of good things came out of the pandemic, but it gave us an opportunity to fill a gap,” he said.
Word about the group continued to spread, and when the band performed in August 2020 at Manistee High School, about 300 people attended.
“People were ready to get out and see something,” Biller said. “People joined up from the audience. … It kinda just took off from there.”
Biller said he soon realized that Manistee lacked a community choir, too, so he met with Manistee High School choir director Amanda Feyen and set about adding a choir into the mix.
The choir — now led by Nykkoa Lurie, a master’s student at CMU — will perform alongside the band during Wednesday’s concert in Manistee, which will feature hits from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, “with some patriotic tunes mixed in.”
The band itself will be front and center during the WSCC concert on Friday, joined by guest artist Adam Graham, bass trombone. The performance will feature some ’60s, ’70s and ’80s songs, along with other material not on the setlist for Wednesday.
Biller says it’s “definitely worth it to check out both concerts.”
From that initial count of about 20 people in 2019, the band now boasts 55 to 60 players, while the choir is made up of 45 to 50 singers, according to Biller.
“Things fell into place,” he said. “We became an actual nonprofit so we’re able to accept donations and sponsorships now, so it just took off.”
In addition to the performances on Wednesday and Friday, other upcoming events include a choir-only concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 at First Congregational Church in Manistee, and a band and choir concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15 at Manistee High School.
Biller is in the process of wrapping up his bachelor’s degree in music education at CMU. He said his plan is to keep the band and choir going, even as he starts his professional career in earnest.
The Manistee Community Band and Choir are both actively seeking new members, from anywhere and everywhere.
For more information, call Biller at (231) 299-5493 or email manisteecommunityband@gmail.com.