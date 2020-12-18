Sgt. Kevin Thurston, a 26-year veteran of the corrections side of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, and Deputy Adam Claveau, a road patrol officer nearing two years with the office, were honored as the officers of the year Thursday during the weekly Ludington Rotary Club meeting conducted via Zoom.
The award, now in its third year, comes with $500 checks for each from a fund for that purpose established by a donor in the Community Foundation for Mason County. It uses Rotary, which also has CFMC funds, to present the award.
“It’s nice to see one of the salty old vets and one of the young and upcomers honored,” Sheriff Kim Cole said. “It’s really cool this year because of that perspective on it.”
Thurston will retire from MCSO on Jan. 8.
“Sgt. Thurston has always been one of the go-to-guys,” Cole said. “No matter what was asked of him, there was never a doubt he’d get it done.”
Cole said Thurston’s wife, Dena, is a teacher at Mason County Eastern. Recalling the day of a bomb threat at MCE several years ago, Cole related how Thurston was driving by the school that day and stopped at the area where parents and students were being reunited. Thurston was off-duty, but — unasked — donned his gear and helped staff a contact point.
“That’s a servant’s heart,” Cole told the Daily News. “That’s clearly what Kevin has done his whole career. He’s the real deal.
“They go way beyond the scope of the four walls of this building,” Cole said of the Thurstons.
Claveau represents the other side of the office and of an officer’s career.
The road patrol deputy was working for the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office. Cole described him as a rising star there.
But the Mason County Central graduate and “Scottville boy” told Cole he wanted to come to work in Mason County.
Cole met him and asked why he was interested in making the change, noting sheriffs don’t want to cherry-pick good officers from neighboring counties. Claveau, Cole said, had nothing but good to say about the Manistee office or his time there.
Claveau told him, “’I want to come … I may want to be sheriff of Mason County someday. To get the trust of the people, I need to come home now.’ For a young man to have that kind of mindset, that is remarkable.”
Cole said people should look at the smile Claveau beams in the accompanying photo.
“The smile on his face is that is the kind of the attitude he brings every day,” Cole said. “He is clearly the real deal, and he will be with us for years to come. You will see his name again. He does the stuff you expect from veteran officers.”
“It’s been an honor to work with Kevin for the past 25 years. We were blessed to have him part of the department,” Cole said. “We’re looking forward to work with Claveau and watch him grow.”
Andrea Large, CFMC executive director, explained the background of the award and noted it’s the foundation’s mission to connect donors with projects of lasting value in the community, and this award fits that.
“This grant represents good things happening in our community, and we wanted to show appreciation for the good work the Mason County Sheriff’s Office does,” Large said.
She explained how foundation rules allow it only to donate money to 501©3 organizations. Since the sheriff is a member of Rotary, Rotary was selected to present the award.
James Jensen, Ludington Rotary president, said the partnership fits Rotary’s goal of providing effective service in the community.
“The cool thing about the awards through Rotary is they are based on the totality of the officer and what they bring to the agency and the community for the year,” Cole said. “It’s been a crazy-challenging year for the office and the community.
“We’re so grateful to have this private individual step forward to provide funding for the money for the officers to be recognized,” Cole said, adding both Thurston and Claveau had tears in their eyes when told of the honor and given the checks. He said both wanted to turn the money back to give to more deserving officers.
“They’re thankful to have a chance to work here and to be part of the community,” Cole told the Daily News. “Good stuff.”