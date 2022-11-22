There are just a few more days to buy tickets for the premiere of "1885 Come Alive: An Authentic Victorian Gathering," from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., in Manistee.
Only a few tickets are left and guests have just enough time to put together their 1885-era outfit for this new and exciting event.
The deadline to buy is Wednesday.
The inaugural event will have the gala surroundings created by the Festival of Trees also presented by the Lakeside Club in the Ramsdell Ballroom. These events are part of Manistee’s Victorian Sleighbell Parade and Old Christmas Weekend held every year on the first weekend of December.
The event is a step back in time to a Christmas house party in the style of the era. Guests are to wear black-tie Victorian-style fashions for an evening of entertainment by local performers and will enjoy appetizers and a sweets buffet. There will be a cash bar featuring a special signature cocktail created just for the event.
A photographer will also be on hand to preserve the evening with holiday portraits for the guests in their finery. Bidding will be open on the lovely decorated trees and holiday items. Guests will depart with swag bags filled with goodies.
Purchase tickets online at www.lakesideclubmanistee.org. Tickets are $35 per person or $60 per couple.
Email 1885comealive@gmail.com with any questions.