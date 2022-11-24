West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series, in collaboration with The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, will present “A WSCC Holiday Rock Spectacular Reunion” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec 3, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m., 101 Maple Street in Manistee.
The show will feature musicians and friends; Lou Musa, Craig Avery, Kevin DePree, Edgar Struble along with many more.
It is the second time in as many years that the musicians have gotten together to put on this show.
“We had so much fun doing it the first time that we really wanted to do it again,” said Ted Malt, Performing Arts Series director and professor of music studies at the college.
Malt said there are probably 40 musicians involved with the production right now, with a new line up of arrangements set for this year.
“Last year’s show took about five months of planning to figure out how to stage the show,” he said. “This show works more like a production than just a concert, there are a lot of on and off the stage changes, lighting changes, scene changes and all of that takes time, but we were able to lay the blueprint for all of that last year. This year there are still like five arrangements, we have the high school choir and the drum line.”
Malt said the writers of the show include: himself, Musa, DePree, Avery, Struble and have met twice already this year.
“There is a lot of animation and excitement to this show,” said Edgar Struble who is looking forward to the additions of the West Shore Community College Drumline and Ludington High School choir.
Struble said this show has some overlap from last year’s show which was live streamed from Radiant Church last year.
Malt said the purpose of this is coming together to share an experience with another member of your community.
It is the mission of the college, he said. To make our community a better place in which to learn, to live, work and prosper.
“It is to collaborate with as many groups as we can to make a great product,” he said.
Malt said the musicians are true professionals.Musa is touring with the Verve Pipe, DePree is working in Los Angeles doing international projects, Edgar speaks for himself with his list of accolades.
“These guys speak for themselves, they are just true professionals,” Malt said. “We are all really good friends, we have played together for a really long time. Avery is an alumni of Mason County Central, went to WSCC and he is making a living being a professional musician at a very high level.”
Malt said ticket sales are going well and he expected both Saturday and Sunday shows to sell out.