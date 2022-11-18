Ryan Howe’s election to a full-term seat on Mason County Eastern’s school board came down to a coin flip and the pulling of a card from a box.
The county board of canvassers met Friday afternoon at the Mason County Courthouse to oversee a tiebreaker between two school board candidates who garnered an equal number of votes during the Nov. 8 general election: Howe and Ben Norton, both of whom received 50 votes on Election Day.
Canvassers told the Daily News the tie-breaking process came directly from state law, except for the coin flip, which is at the discretion of the local body.
Norton was not present, so his wife, Nicole, stood in as a proxy.
After briefly reviewing their meeting minutes, the tie-breaking process got underway.
“I took sticky notes and turned them back on themselves and shook them up, so I have no idea,” Kelly said before handing the box to McLelland for an extra shake.
A coin flip by Lyla McClelland gave Norton first draw, but Howe drew the winning ticket.
His ticket stated, simply, “elected.”
Howe is a MCE alum, who returned to Custer from Maine earlier this year. He’s a 20-plus-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and he said he moved back because he wanted a place that was “quieter,” where he could “be a bit more involved in the community and have an impact.”
Howe said he was approached by MCE board member Ed Miller about running, and he thought it would be a great way to give back.
Howe said he wants to get better acquainted with the school board’s business before outlining any goals for his term. However, as a business consultant, he hopes to advise the school board on some “best practices” that could be of use moving forward.
“I just want to be part of the community,” he said.
Ties are unusual, but not unheard of. McClelland said she found herself in a three-way tie more than 10 years ago when running for a precinct delegate position for Ludington’s Third Ward.
McLelland said she went through the same process during that tie, only three people had to draw for two open positions.
“It’s a cliche,” Judge Jeff Nellis said during the meeting, “but it really does prove the point that every vote counts.”