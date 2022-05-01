MANISTEE — After two years away, the Tight Lines for Troops fishing tournament for veterans is making its return, but there’s changes in store.
Tight Lines for Troops was started to provide opportunities for veterans to fish the lakes, starting in 2010. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament wasn’t hosted the past two years. Also because of the pandemic, some things became very necessary — chief among those are volunteers.
“We actually need volunteers for other things other than we need them for boats,” said Craig Kent, a board member with Tight Lines for Troops. “Two years of not doing this, we lost a lot of our volunteer crew that would be here most every year.
“With two years gone, several of them are gone. That’s our stress right now. We need volunteers right now to help on (May 20 and 21), both days.”
Volunteers are needed with the meals, feeding 700 people or so, Kent said. Getting the veterans together with the captains is another task that is needed. Assistance with registration will be needed, too.
“We have all kinds of volunteer opportunities,” he said.
Those with boats — whether they’re charter captains or those privately who have a 25-foot boat to head out on Lake Michigan — look forward to providing the opportunity to the veterans, Kent said.
“We lost quite a few (of boats), but I’ve had a ton of new guys get a hold of me that I didn’t know because I’ve been out of fishing for five years. Some of the guys that have been in it will always be in it,” he said. “They also say, ‘We have a new guy at the marina, maybe call him.’ Or they will tell them to call me.”
Kent said there roughly three dozen boats that are assisting, and they could add more.
“We could add four or five boats, if we can get them,” he said.
The boats come from around the region. One is from Charlevoix, Kent said, and two from Frankfort. Several from Onekama will be on hand, plus many from Manistee.
“There’s guys that come from all over,” Kent said.
The location for the tournament also is a change. The dinner and awards will be at the old Manistee Ironworks building. The fish cleaning is scheduled near Douglas Park. A merchandise tent is also expected to be there.
Everything else will be similar to years past. Beneficiaries of the Tight Lines for Troops include 22 to None, an organization working to lower the number of veterans that commit suicide; Northern Michigan Veterans Coalition Region 3, an organization that works to coordinate veterans services as well as create awareness for the needs of veterans; and, the Manistee County Veterans Endowment Fund, a fund that supports unmet needs of veterans in the county.
There are those beneficiaries of that day — the veterans themselves who will be wetting lines.
“It’s been overwhelming. They’ve called. Personally, a bunch of them call me or send an email wanting to know when we’re going to do it and they can’t wait to sign up,” said John Stocki, a board member of Tight Lines for Troops as well as a board member with Rolling Thunder Michigan Chapter No. 1. “It’s been overwhelming.
“It’s a great thing because everyone needs to get back to normal after this COVID, especially some of these older veterans. They need to get out and get away from being cooped up.”
The tournament is slated to start at 6:30 a.m., Saturday, May 21, at the Manistee Harbor Pierheads. They’ll fish for six hours and gather outside the pier heads before processing up the Manistee River. The night before, registration for the veterans fishing takes place as well as a dinner.
Stocki said the organization has many veterans who are ready to participate, making seeking them out not as much of a problem for the organization as the hunt for volunteers.
While the veterans are in place, and there are boats ready to take them out fishing, the public has a chance to show their support on May 21, too.
During the procession, there is a flag welcome. Members of the public are encouraged to wave flags that will be distributed along the Manistee River channel from its mouth and toward Manistee Lake.
“When they come around, come in that channel and see all of (those) flags, I mean it brings the tears to a lot of veterans,” Stocki said. “It’s a welcome home that they never received when they (came) back from Vietnam.
“I get just goosebumps thinking about it… It just, to see the smile on all of these faces, even if they’re crying, it means something to them. It’s a beautiful thing to see.”
Sponsors can still pitch in themselves via the group’s website, www.tightlinesfortroops.com. Volunteers, though, are critical. To volunteer, they can go to www.signup.com and search for Tight Lines for Troops or contact the organization through its Facebook page.
“I think the veterans are going to be excited to be back. I think the captains will be excited to take them out again. Volunteers will even be excited to be back and get it done,” Kent said.
“We’re fired up. We always like to see our vets,” Stocki said. “It’s beautiful to see the ones that never experienced it, the smiles on their faces, the anxiety of being out there and fishing.
“We haven’t done it for two years now. It’s going to be incredible.”