Tim Kozal said the transition into his new position as Ludington Police Chief has been really smooth. Kozal was hired in May to take over for former chief Mark Barnett, who recently retired after 19 years of service to the city.
“This has been a really smooth transition,” Kozal said. “We have a great team here in Ludington.”
Kozal, the former public safety director for the City of Manistee, said coming from a place like Manistee which is very similar to Ludington has helped to make the transition very smooth and easy.
“This was a great opportunity that came up,” he said. “I am all about not looking back on my life and saying I wish I would have taken advantage of that opportunity.”
Kozal said he is blessed and honored to lead this department for the foreseeable future.
He plans to be a team player and, in doing so, he wants to make sure his department is getting the best training and continues training.
“(What) I want to do is what I like to say is to make my job obsolete,” he said. “What I mean by that is to provide the tools necessary for everybody in this department, from the junior officer up to the 25-year vet, to train them, give them guidance, have them participate in the planning (and) participate in the objectives that we are trying to accomplish.”
He said that the department has some really energetic officers.
“I have had some great one-on-ones with them,” he said. “I have had a lot of great ideas come from them in those one-on-ones. I want to work with them on those to try and make this department better.
“It might be little things to make our officers feel more comfortable. We have to look at everything,” he said. “I will not know these things without meeting and talking with staff. It has been critical these first four to five weeks.”
Kozal said that his department has a good group of young officers with a couple of years of experience six of seven out of that 15 fit that mold.
“They are cutting their teeth right here on Ludington,” he said. “It is a lot different as a young officer trying to figure out your career during times like we have right now. COVID-19 really has put the breaks on. You're not making the contacts that you would normally make (because of) a pandemic.”
With what is going on nationally, Kozal said he is making sure that he communicating with them on what acceptable and not acceptable.
“My expectation of them as chief is to treat our citizens, every single person, with respect and dignity at all times.”
Kozal always tell everybody that his biggest asset are his legs. It's because he wants to get out in the community and meet people, business owners and get to know them.
“I love and I push non-traditional contacts with the officers,” Kozal said. “That is getting out there and making contact with people and just saying hi. People make contact with law enforcement when they are in a time of need. They call for our help.”
Kozal said that contact might help our citizens feel more comfortable if they ever have to contact law enforcement.
Kozal feels he has a good working relationship with other law enforcement agencies in Mason County already in his short time as chief of police.
“I am big on collaboration,” he said. “I think we always have to be doing that. We have a great group of people in Mason County that we will always be able to work together with to handle anything.”
Kozal will also handle the harbor master duties as well.