Timbers of Ludington was forced to close during the weekend after being told that one of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19 — a claim that was later revealed to be untrue, according to Dave Hritcu, general manager.
Once the claim was deemed false, the Ludington Police Department was called, and a report was submitted to the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if criminal charges would be sought against the two Ludington men involved — the 20-year-old employee and a 38-year-old co-conspirator, according to LPD Capt. Steve Wietrzkowski.
Mason County Prosecutor Paul Spaniola said though Timbers did suffer a financial loss as a result of the claim, his office would not be pursuing criminal charges against the pair.
“While it is abundantly clear that the intent of the employee was to secure a day off work for himself, it cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that his intent was made ‘with the intent to terrorize, frighten, intimidate, threaten, harass, molest, annoy or disturb the peace and quiet of the owner,’” Spaniola stated in an email to the Daily News. “However there may be civil remedies which they may pursue to achieve restitution for the financial consequences of this incident.”
Still, the claim had serious ramifications for the business, which was forced to shut down during one of summer’s busiest weekends in order to sanitize and have its employees tested.
Hritcu told the Daily News on Wednesday that Timbers lost about $13,000 in revenue during its closure for sanitation, which lasted from the time the call was received early Friday afternoon until Sunday evening.
“It hurt us bad,” Hritcu said, adding that this past weekend would have been crucial for recouping funds lost during Timbers’ three-month shutdown during the initial wave of the pandemic in the spring and early summer.
The restaurant is back open for business now, but damage has been done.
“It scared the staff more than anything, and that’s my first concern. The business is second when it comes to people’s health, and that’s how we view things here,” Hritcu said.
Around noon on Friday, Timbers was notified that an employee — the 20-year-old male, hired about a week prior — had tested positive for coronavirus and was asymptomatic, according to Hritcu.
“I got a phone call from someone claiming they were (the employee’s) father, which turned out to be a lie,” he said. “We shut down immediately… we’re not playing around with the health of our people… We re-sanitized the building and we did it double-dose. There was a lot of work that went into it.
“Saturday we realized it was a false claim. Ninety-nine percent of the cleaning work was done, and we went ahead and finished.”
Hritcu said he had been in contact via text with the person who made the claim — the employee himself did not have a phone — and that he pressed for a doctor’s note or other documentation of the test.
He said he repeatedly reached out, and eventually the fact that the claim was false came to light.
“I insisted that I get something from his doctor, and eventually he called me,” Hritcu said. “Saturday evening they confessed.”
The employee was terminated, and Hritcu said the Ludington Police Department was contacted on Saturday.
“It’s kind of like yelling ‘fire!’ in a movie theatre,” Capt. Wietrzkowski said. “You just don’t do that as a joke. In addition to scaring everyone, you cost the owners a lot of lost revenue. And in this case, the cost of the deep cleaning that has to be done according to the guidelines now, in order to keep everyone safe.”
Hritcu said Timbers did everything “by the book and beyond” in terms of responding to the initial claim, including being in contact with District Health Department No. 10.
He said the restaurant and its staff knew that they had to treat the claim seriously.
“If you have information that an employee is positive, you have to sanitize every area that person was in in the building (and) send the staff that was exposed to him home for 14 days or until they come back with a negative test,” he said. “We followed and exceeded the rules. I had everyone who was exposed to him tested; even those who weren’t exposed to the employee got tested.
“We’re confident our employees are COVID-free.”
Timbers reopened for dinner on Sunday in a limited capacity.
“(It was) a small opening, (and we) kept everybody contained in a main dining room,” Hritcu said.
Now the restaurant is at about 50-percent capacity, Hritcu said, and returning to business as usual.
Regarding the incident, Hritcu said he’s not sure what he could have done differently.
“I don’t see how (this could have been avoided), and that’s the biggest concern about moving forward. This could happen to us again or another business in town,” he said. “There’s no safeguard… I don’t even know what to do, to be honest, except for what I did.”
Hritcu did say the staff at Timbers was more than prepared for a possible case, and that employees had gone through training sessions prior to the scare, learning what was required in terms of sanitation and best practices for dealing with the pandemic.
“Our training has been on-point and beyond, according to the health department,” he said.
Timbers’ owner Brad Butterfield posted a note on the restaurant’s Facebook page alerting people to the situation, explaining the weekend closure and stating that the COVID claim was false.
“Timbers has been taking all precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and we wanted to let the community know that we are taking this matter very seriously and we are sorry for any inconvenience that this one individual caused,” Butterfield stated in the post.
Hritcu told the Daily News he’s grateful to the community for its support. He said responses, both on social media and in person, have been positive.
“I’d like to thank Ludington for the overwhelming support,” Hritcu said. “The response … has been incredible. For such a bad thing, the community has stood behind us and we appreciate that.
“(Ludington) is a great community to do business in.”
Daily News Staff Writer Cheryl Higginson contributed to this report.