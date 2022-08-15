After an electrical fire put their business out of commission in June, the people behind Timbers Steak and Seafood have set up in a new location.
Known as Timbers Prime, the new restaurant is at 103 W. Ludington Ave., where Luciano’s Ristoranti was just a few weeks ago.
They had a dinner-only soft opening over the weekend and for now will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
At some point they’ll phase in the lunch menu, “which will include flatbreads and wraps and sandwiches and a few steaks and pasta dishes,” said owner Brad Butterfield.
He said the plan is to keep this new location and reopen a “back-to-its-roots” Timbers in the original spot, at 320 S. James St., once smoke mitigation work is complete.
“That’s the intent at this time, as long as it doesn’t confuse people,” he said.
The menu at Timbers Prime revolves around the in-house butchered and dry-aged USDA prime steaks from their previous location, he said.
With the larger kitchen, they’ve also taken their desserts “to the next level” with an in-house pastry chef making homemade baked goods.
Some Italian dishes — “a lot of pasta, chicken marsala, several other pasta dishes” — are sticking around from the Luciano’s menu.
Also sticking around are much of the staff from Luciano’s, Butterfield said.
More favorites from the Luciano’s menu are expected to come back “once we get our foundation built here,” he said.
“(We’ll) maybe perhaps even bring their pizza back in the near future when we can handle that,” he said. “Sky’s the limit from here, because we have the staff now and the space.”
There’ll be “a little bit less seafood” on the Timbers Prime menu, but “we probably will have a lot of seafood” back at the original Timbers, he said.
Monthly comedy nights are coming back to Timbers Prime, and Thursday trivia nights are returning sometime in October, he said.
Once it reopens, the original Timbers will be “more or less a Timbers Bar and Grill — just a real classy, small classy pub.”
That’s about how the restaurant started out in 2016, he said, but then it branched into the in-house butchering and dry-aging that was “a little too much for the space.”
The electrical fire on June 12 was “somewhat minimal,” Butterfield said, burning “probably a 4-foot by 4-foot section of the wall.” But “smoke from the wires penetrated the wall and ceiling,” resulting in smoke damage.
What Butterfield thought would be a two- to three-week repair turned out to be nine to 12 months, and the “devastating news” only got worse from there.
It turned out that the stockpile of alcohol they’d bought for the season had to be destroyed out of an abundance of caution.
“We were full,” he said. “You spend anywhere from $20,000 in extra inventory just rolling into the season.”
So, this week all the alcohol is going into a dumpster, which the Liquor Control Commission has to track all the way to a landfill, he said.
The luck wasn’t all bad, though.
Butterfield managed to negotiate the sale of Luciano’s Ristoranti in the span of about four days, he said. The building was “listed on the market for sale” and he’d “always liked the location” because of the foot traffic and large kitchen.
Some Timbers and Luciano’s employees pitched in on remodeling, which mostly consisted of “tearing out things to modernize it,” like the “drop ceiling that was more or less pink.”
“Our goal was to get open as quick as possible,” Butterfield said. “From the time that we put the deal together to being open was about 30 days. Kudos to the staff.”
Butterfield said he appreciates “everyone’s support through this,” despite not having the time while working on Timbers Prime to reply to the “hundreds of questions” filtering in online.
“Just come on out and see what we’re doing here,” he said. “It’s been a crazy month.”