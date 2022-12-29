The Michigan departments of Natural Resources and Agriculture and Rural Development encourage those who have eastern hemlock trees on their property to take time this winter to inspect the trees for signs of hemlock woolly adelgid. Anyone taking to the woods also can help by looking for signs of this invasive insect while hunting, hiking or enjoying other outdoor activities.
Winter is the best time to look for evidence of an infestation, according to Robert Miller, MDARD’s invasive species prevention and response specialist.
“Cooler temperatures trigger feeding activity,” Miller said. “As hemlock woolly adelgids feed, they secrete a white, waxy material that creates ovisacs. The presence of these small, round, white masses makes it possible to identify infested trees.”
As they feed, these tiny, soft-bodied insects consume a hemlock’s stored nutrients, slowly sucking the life from the tree.
These insects are considered invasive because they are not native to the state and can cause significant harm to Michigan’s estimated 170 million hemlock trees.
Infestations of hemlock woolly adelgid have been confirmed in Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties, all bordering Lake Michigan.
Throughout the winter, survey crews from several cooperative invasive species management areas will look for signs of hemlock woolly adelgid, conducting surveys within a five mile border along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
“In Mason County, Mason-Lake Conservation District is currently focusing on surveying private properties around and north of Hamlin Lake,” Mason-Lake Conservation District project manager Bri Janinski said. “However, we are available for free surveys covering Mason County.”
Because hemlock trees can be protected from these insects with proper insecticide treatments, infested trees and any other hemlocks within the area will be mapped and tagged, then prioritized for summer treatment.
CISMAs will seek landowner permission to conduct surveys of hemlocks on private lands within the shoreline border. CISMA survey efforts, supported by funds from the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program and the U.S. Forest Service, are provided at no cost to landowners.
Though dozens of staff will assist in the surveys, they won’t be able to check every hemlock. If residents have hemlocks on their property, whether it’s within or beyond the five mile shoreline border, officials encourage residents to look for signs of hemlock woolly adelgid. Anyone spending time outdoors is encouraged to do the same.
Hemlock trees are found in moist soils along streams and riverbanks and along coastal dunes. Hemlock also is popular as a landscape tree in parks and residential areas.
Since adelgids feed and form ovisacs only on eastern hemlock trees in Michigan, it is important to distinguish hemlocks from other conifers like pines or spruces. Hemlocks are cone or egg-shaped trees up to 75 feet tall. They have drooping or feathery branches, flat needles growing individually from the sides of twigs, needles that are dark green on top with two parallel, white stripes underneath and papery cones about three-quarters of an inch long that hang downward from branches.
Late fall through early spring is the best time to check hemlock trees. Officials suggest looking on the undersides of branches for evidence of round, white ovisacs near the base of the needles. Up close, ovisacs look like tiny cotton balls and may appear alone or in clusters.
“During the winter the risk of spread is quite low due to the immobile stage of the life cycle the adelgids are in,” Janinski said. “Crawler season is from April-October, and during this time people should wash clothes and equipment after being in infested areas. However, even during the winter residents should avoid removing contaminated branches from the site and instead photograph and flag them and report them to the Mason-Lake Conservation District or the DNR.”
Anyone can report infested hemlock trees by using the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network, available online at MISIN.MSU.edu or as a downloadable smartphone app. The MISIN smartphone app will take a GPS location point if a report is made at the site; it also will upload photos with a report.
Reports also can be made by email to MDA-Info@Michigan.gov or by phone to MDARD’s Customer Service Center at 800-292-3939.
Identify the location of infested trees and, whenever possible, take one or two pictures of infested branches to help confirm identification. To avoid spreading the insect, sample branches or twigs should not be collected. Contact the State of Michigan and qualified officials will treat the identified trees to help them live longer.
For more information on identification, reporting or treatment, visit the Michigan Invasive Species program’s hemlock woolly adelgid page at Michigan.gov/HWA.