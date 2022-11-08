Ever wondered about the origins of Neverland characters like Peter Pan, Captain Hook or Tinker Bell? Wonder no more, as “Peter and the Starcatcher” — a prequel to J.M. Barrie’s beloved fantasy stories — is set to premiere this week at West Shore Community College.
The production will be presented in the college’s Center Stage Theater, opening Thursday with a 7:30 p.m. performance.
“Peter and the Starcatcher” continues with a 7:30 p.m. show on Friday, and two shows — one at 2 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m. — on Saturday and Sunday.
The play “imagines the origins of the Peter Pan story that we all know and love,” according to director Michelle Kiessel.
Kiessel told the Daily News the production is a “frolicking tale of pirates, mermaids, sailors, natives and orphans,” that strikes multiple emotional chords.
“It’s both wildly funny and adventurous, while also focusing on themes of finding your family and developing deep friendships,” she said.
Kiessel said she’s excited to bring the production to the college, and she imagines audiences will be equally thrilled to see the show.
“It’s one of the most entertaining scripts I’ve ever read, while also being incredibly soulful and real,” she said. “I am longing for audiences to go on this journey with us and feel some of the things that the cast and I have felt during the rehearsal process.”
The play is based on the book, “Peter and the Starcatchers,” by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson. It offers a backstory about several key players in the Neverland mythos, including Pan, Tinker Bell, Captain Hook and more.
Kiessel called it a “piece of story theater” that “invites the audience to imagine, along with the actors, that we have been transported to a variety of exotic settings like a stormy sea, deck or belly of a ship, (a) mountaintop, Mermaid Lagoon, or the depths of a jungle.”
Cast and crew members use myriad props, set pieces and effects to bring the scenes to life.
“Lighting and special effects will add to the playground that we have created together on stage,” Kiessel said, “and actors will move quickly from character to character as they embody the over 100 roles written into this show.”
The cast for “Peter and the Starcatcher” consists of actors from WSCC and other schools, as well as veteran community theater participants.
Cast members are Vincent Ott, Kaylee Wells, Kaija Luusua, Katarina Moore, Kali Gilbert, Nathan Anderson, Sawyer Bryant, Maudie McLaughlin, Katelyn Hill, Andrew Schrader and Kaden Taylor.
“I’m proud that this amazing cast includes five West Shore Community College students, as well as a middle school student and talented community members.”
Kiessel said “Peter and the Starcatcher” is a “feel-good show” that offers something for everyone, calling it an “adventure of the heart.”
“It has everything: adventure, comedy, fantasy, music and a healthy dose of love and friendship,” she said. “Audience members who know the Peter Pan story will delight in the ways it makes reference to elements of the classic tale, including how an orphan becomes Peter Pan and how the future Captain Hook really loses his hand.
“It will be a wonderful, highly theatrical evening for anyone looking to escape the grind of their daily work lives.”
TICKETS
Tickets are $15 to $25, and can be purchased at the college’s web site, www.westshore.edu/performingarts.
Customers can also call (231) 843-5506 or stop by the box office located in Schoenherr Campus Center.
Visa, Mastercard, and Discover credit cards are accepted.