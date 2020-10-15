As more people were enjoying the state park and national forest in Mason County, there didn’t seem to be an up-tick in the number of people who needed to be found or guided back to trails, local officials say.
But they do have some tips to make sure people who do hike into the woods can make their way back to their vehicles safety.
This year, at Ludington State Park, it didn’t really have many lost people, according to Park Manager Jim Gallie.
“When we have had calls for them it is usually a kid who wandered off their campsite and who is found right away,” he said. “Or someone who is a bit late getting back to their site from their hike.”
Gallie said the park recently received a call about a person being lost, and the staff went out looking for the person and they were found within minutes and 50 yards west of the lighthouse gate.
Gallie said occasionally the park receives a call where someone is completely lost.
“A few years ago, we had a couple get lost and then call 911, saying that they were near Mile Marker 5. Search and rescue went looking for them at marker 5 on the trails north of the Big Sable River,” he said. “Whereas they were actually lost at marker 5 on the south side of the river on one of the cross country ski trails.”
Gallie said that incident led park staff to renumbering all of the maps and signs so that an issue like that wouldn’t happen again
Gallie recommends for people hiking the park later in the day to always carry a flashlight or headlamp and not to rely on their cell phone flashlight, because the phone might be needed to not only call for help, but also because Central Dispatch can “ping” the phone to find the GPS coordinates that shows where the phone is located.
“It is a good idea to let friends and family who are not hiking with you know your route,” he said. “If we know which trail the person was planning to hike we can really narrow the search down.”
Liz Reimink, coordinator Mason County Emergency Management office, agrees that a flashlight is a critical piece of equipment for someone that becomes lost, but also alerting others of where a hiker is going and what time to expect the hiker back is key.
“Especially this time of year with hunters entering the woods at dawn and dusk,” she said. “Always make sure you have a light and extra (working) batteries, a compass, some bio-degradable tape to mark your path (especially if you are not familiar with the location).
Reimink said that if someone is lost, the best thing to do is stay where there at and wait for help to arrive.
“If people are wandering, it makes it harder for us to find them,” Reimink said. “Stay in one spot, preferably a visible area and listen for us moving through the woods. If you are moving, it will make it harder to hear us.”
Reimink said the emergency management office does have a search and rescue team that has been put on stand-by a few times this year.
Grant Fire Department Chief Ron Melchert, who is a member of emergency management search and rescue team, said to hikers need to make sure a plan is place when heading out into the woods.
“If you get lost, stay put and make sure your cell phones are charged. This day and age everybody carries a cell phone,” he said. “911 can ‘ping’ their phone and get us a general location.”
Joshua Veal, public affairs officer with the Huron-Manistee National Forest Service, said usually the local sheriff’s department or the lead agency for emergency response sometimes will call for assistance from the forest service in a search and rescue.