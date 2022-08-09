“I am a visual person.”
This is how Todd Reed began his most recent book, “50 Years Seeing Michigan Through a Lens.” The outdoors photographer, along with his team, spent years compiling the photos, writing the stories and designing the book. Now it has just passed awards season, in which it earned nine awards.
“It’s nice to be recognized by the book industry,” Todd Reed said. “I’m grateful that the judges saw merit in the writing and the photos and the design, the total make-up.”
The book was released last summer and Brad, his son, said they have received lots of positive feedback since, especially on the writing. The stories in the book are about Todd’s experiences making it a sort of autobiography.
“We decided there were a million photos (to go through),” Brad said.
“So when you’re going back through and trying to find the needles in a haystack or something that was meaningful to me, even though maybe it wasn’t the best art,” Todd said. “It’s not only an art book, it’s a memoir…it’s designed to be my legacy book.”
Todd doesn’t see the book as only his though, he considers it a team effort. Awards such as the PubWest Jacket/Cover Design, the Midwest Independent Publishers Interior Design, Cover Design and Total Book Design and the multiple Coffee Table Book awards can all be contributed not just to Todd, but also to Brad, their manager Rachel Gaudette and their former assistant manager Hannah Kahlig.
“We worked really hard together,” Todd said. “There are very few photographic teams in the country that, by themselves, in-house can produce from start to finish everything but the printing press…Several of us working together can produce a book that is of the highest quality standard and winning national book awards.”
The design of the book was no easy feat either, as Todd worked multiple jobs at the same time for years of his career. Working 23 years at the Ludington Daily News, he also worked as a coast guardsman and a professor while taking photos and selling them at art fairs.
Due to these overlaps, Brad and Guadette made a visual timeline to keep everything in order and easy to comprehend.
“There was nothing easy about this from a design team standpoint,” Brad said. “We are probably most proud of these awards because it was so much more difficult than any project we’ve ever tackled.”
In addition to his team, Todd thought it was important to include those who “shaped” him in the book. These included his father who loved slides and his mentors throughout his career such as former Daily News Chief Photographer Russ Miller.
“Family members or friends would say, ‘Well I really liked the book but I don’t know if people are going to enjoy reading about this person or that Coastguardsman or the teacher that probably made the difference in which fork in the road you took,’” Todd said. “But a friend asked me, ‘Is it your book? Write what you want.’ And for me it was very important to honor these other people that made a difference or made me who I am.”
The last chapter of the book focuses on Todd and his wife, Debbie, on their hikes during the COVID pandemic. The two spent lots of time at Ludington State Park and on other different hiking trails in the area. Todd included the chapter as the book release was delayed a year and he had taken so many beautiful photos of nature while spending time with his wife.
The new project for the team will be their next book, “366 Days of Beauty in the Year 2020.” This book will feature photography from Brad and Guadette.
The Reeds explained that they waited to announce the awards the book won until the end of the season so they could announce them all at once. They knew they had submitted it to many different contests and thought the awards would come in around the same time.
“We made the decision, because we were hoping to win multiple, to not announce any of them until they were all done,” Brad said. “So we’ve been sitting on this for a long time.”
Due to COVID and short staffing, book awards were not all announced at the end of April, as they usually are. The Reeds began getting awards in the spring, but didn’t get their last one until the end of July.
“Award season for books was really long, which was kind of fun because you got more time to enjoy them,” Brad said.
“I’m very happy with the book,” Todd said. “Could I have done better? Maybe. But I made it and it did end up being the book I wanted it to be.”