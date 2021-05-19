A 2-year-old girl who nearly drowned Monday evening in a swimming pool is still listed in critical condition at DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, according to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office and other units responded to an address in Hamlin Township at 6:36 p.m. The initial call was that a child had fallen into a swimming pool and was not breathing. When deputies arrived they found the child’s father performing CPR (cardio-pulumary resuscitation) on his daughter.
The investigation revealed that the child had gotten out of the house unnoticed and fell into the pool.
The toddler was airlifted to the Grand Rapids hospital.