The community will have a chance to honor and celebrate Mason County Central’s 20-plus-year band director Tom Thomas during a special memorial concert on Friday, June 17 at the Scottville Clown Band Shell.
Thomas, who passed away on May 1 at age 65, was beloved by many, and the hope is that the concert will be an opportunity for the band director’s students, friends and family to gather in his memory, with plenty of the thing he loved most — music.
The memorial concert is set to start at 6 p.m. It’s being organized by Thomas’ son, Andy Thomas.
Andy told the Daily News that a concert felt like a fitting, natural way to celebrate his father’s spirit.
“He made an undeniable impact on the community,” he said. “He donated a lot of his generosity and his time and effort back into the community.
“I figured, what better way to memorialize him than to have a concert in his name? Bringing the community music is what he would have wanted.”
Andy said several local groups his father participated in — either as a member or director — will be performing.
“The high school jazz and concert bands are both playing, and a group called the Salt City Dixie Band will be playing a song,” he said.
The Mason County Civic Band, which Thomas led, is also expected to perform, and some members of the Scottville Clown Band, of which Thomas was a member, are also expected to join in.
Andy said there will be a community and alumni performance at the end of the concert, and “anyone is welcome to bring their instrument of choice to participate” in the two-song conclusion.
Thomas’ former students, like MCC class of 2022 graduate Wesley Stream, are excited about the concert and looking forward to participating.
“All of us students know that it is important that we remember (Thomas) through his love for teaching and playing music,” Stream stated in a message to the Daily News.
There will be military honors commemorating Thomas’ years with the U.S. Army band, and Andy said Rick Plummer will act as the master of ceremonies and “keep the ball rolling” throughout the night.
“It’s gonna be a bring-your-own-lawn-chair thing, just like any concert at the Band Shell,” Andy said, adding that collections will be taken for a memorial fund his family is in the process of starting through the Mason County Central Educational Foundation.
The details haven’t been finalized just yet, but Andy said the aim of the fund would be to “make band a free program for all students.”
“My dad had expressed an interest in some kind of scholarship to make it so kids who are less fortunate would be able to be in band; to make sure that no kid should have to pass up the opportunity to be in band because of the cost of a rental instrument,” he said. “We don’t want to miss the next Miles Davis because he can’t afford a trumpet.”
Andy said the memorial fund is a “good way to keep his name alive and at MCC.”
Though the fund is still in the process of being officially set up, contributions are already coming in. Andy said the Scottville Clown Band has pledged $2,500 to the fund.
Those who want to contribute during the concert can make checks out to the Mason County Central Educational Fund, with “Tom Thomas Memorial Fund” in the memo line. Donations can also be sent to the MCCEF at 300 W. Broadway Ave., Scottville, MI 49454.
Andy said he’s expecting the concert to be “busier than we anticipated,” as word continues to spread.
“I hope it is a big turnout so he can look down and see that there’s a big party for him,” he said.
“We’re having a concert and a party and it’s gonna be a happy day, lots of memories, but the music is still going to keep happening.”
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to Mason County Central High School.