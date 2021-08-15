The Ludington Area Schools’ board meeting has a change of venue for tonight, Monday, as the meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Ludington High School library.
The district issued a new agenda Sunday morning that included the change of venue from the administration office to the library.
Also as a part of the original agenda, under superintendent communication for the superintendent’s report, it states, “We will review a communication from the superintendent as it pertains to potential transition planning in the superintendency.”
Fruitport Community Schools and current Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy are negotiating for Kennedy to become the new superintendent in Fruitport. Bob Szymoniak retired from Fruitport earlier this year.
Kennedy was one of two finalists for the position in Fruitport, and he had meet-and-greets with various groups within Fruitport schools last Tuesday. The day was capped by an interview that night.
Fruitport Community Schools announced last Wednesday that it was entering contract negotiations with Kennedy.