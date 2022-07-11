The company contracted to install new turbines at the Ludington Pumped Storage Facility is asking a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit levied against it by the facility’s operators.
In a court filing on June 24 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District in Michigan, Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation and its parent, Toshiba Corporation, sought a dismissal of a lawsuit levied by Consumers Energy and DTE Energy.
The two companies also have a counterclaim, too, in a separate answer filed with the federal court.
Consumers Energy and DTE Energy sued Toshiba America Energy Systems — the company contracted with replacing the six turbines at the Ludington Pump Storage Facility — and its parent, Toshiba. Consumers and DTE stated previously that Toshiba failed to comply with the contract, meet deadlines and that the work was faulty and defective.
Toshiba denies the claims in its answer. If the case isn’t outright dismissed, Toshiba wants limits, according to its motion to dismiss the claim.
“If any of the plaintiffs’ breach of contract claims survive dismissal, then defendants respectfully request that they be limited in accordance with the contract,” the motion states.
“Consumers Energy stands by the detailed factual allegations made in the complaint and we believe the motion by Toshiba has no merit. We look forward to presenting our case and are confident the evidence will speak for itself. Toshiba has failed to comply with its contractual commitments in multiple ways,” said Terry Dedoes, a spokesperson for Consumers Energy.
“Though Consumers Energy and DTE have made many efforts to work with Toshiba to ensure it lived up to its commitments, Toshiba has failed to do so,” he said. “Consumers Energy and DTE had no choice but to take legal action to hold Toshiba accountable and protect the companies’ customers.”
Toshiba argues that it was paid for successful work on three of the six units, “including resolving any and all claims relating to liquidated damages arising therefrom.”
It also states that the contract between the firms has a cap on the total damages Consumers and DTE can seek, a cap on liquidated damages for each of the three units and “a contractual exclusion of consequential damages.”
Toshiba stated that it resolved claims for damages for Units 2 and 4 that Consumers and DTE sued over. It cites a change order that Toshiba paid $14.525 million for the damages. In another change order, the company states it paid $1.9 million to settle claims for Unit 5.
Toshiba argued that Consumers and DTE were not specific enough in their complaint in the breach of the contract between the two sides and the damages cause because of the alleged breach.
The cap, Toshiba cites, is 10% for each unit’s total fixed price for liability for performance guaranty liquidated damages, and there is also a cap of 10% for each unit’s total fixed price for unit late interim acceptance liquidated damages.
“Change Order 09 establishes an absolute ceiling on plaintiffs’ asserted claims for breach of contract,” the motion states.
In Toshiba’s answer to the initial complaint, the two companies deny nearly all of the allegations by Consumers and DTE as untrue.
Further, Toshiba claims Consumers and DTE is preventing Toshiba from fulfilling the contract.
“(They) have obstructed — and continue to obstruct — (Toshiba America Energy Systems’) successful completion of the work it is obligated to perform under the parties’ contract,” the answer states. “As a result, (Consumers and DTE) are attempting to artificially extend the warranty period for at least two of the six units at the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant.”
Toshiba claims Consumers and DTE is withholding funds of more than $12 million with additional claims of unpaid work that was invoiced.
“As a direct and proximate result of the foregoing breaches of the contract, (Toshiba America Energy Systems) has been damaged in the amount of at least $15,630,880,” the counterclaim states.
Consumers and DTE did not seek a specific amount in damages in its suit.