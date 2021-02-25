Ludington Harbor Tours is weighing its options, but owner Al Laaksonen says time is of the essence for his ship.
The company that runs the Princess of Ludington tour ship is in need of a location after its pursuit of being tied up within Harbor View Marina was not approved by City of Ludington.
“My only plan is to keep working on this thing,” Laaksonen said.
The ship is currently in winter storage in Grand Haven, and he plans to pull it from storage during the first week of April. To where it is headed in Ludington’s harbor is the issue.
There are two hang-ups to allowing the Princess of Ludington access to Harbor View Marina, Laaksonen said. One was an agreement the city has with the state in regard to the number of commercial vessels allowed in the city’s marinas. The other is an interpretation by City Attorney Ross Hammersley that the Princess of Ludington is restricted by city ordinance from tying up in the channel on the outside of Waterfront Park, if Laaksonen wanted to pursue that as an option.
Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster told the Daily News that the city’s lease with the state for Harbor View Marina sets the number of commercial vessels within both of the city’s marinas. According to the city, there are not any commercial locations available for the ship to tie up.
“We cannot have him on the exterior of the wall due to a city ordinance, so at this point the city does not have any options for Mr. Laaksonen,” Foster said. “We will help in any way we can, but we don’t have any options under our control.”
Foster, during Monday’s meeting, stated the city’s interpretation is that the wall inside the marina is within Harbor View’s property, and that’s why the city’s lease with the state on the number of commercial vessels is dictating how the city can assist Laaksonen. Foster told the Daily News Wednesday that Harbor View Marina has eight commercial spots and Ludington Municipal Marina has seven. All but one spot is filled, and that spot is the Ludington Municipal Marina.
“Unfortunately, his vessel is too large to be maneuvered safely in that marina,” Foster said.
Councilor Cheri Stibitz said during Monday’s meeting that if a spot were to open for Laaksonen at Harbor View, he would be contacted.
Now, Laaksonen said he is searching for alternatives.
“I’m going to pursue whatever avenues I can,” he said. “Everyday, I’m on the phone and writing emails and trying to get answers to questions.”
Laaksonen said he was focused on the agreement between the city and the state, and he said the agreement could be revised or amended if the city pursued it.
Finding a home for the Princess of Ludington has been an issue from nearly the start of the business. Last year, when Harbor Tours sought a liquor license and before the ship arrived from Wisconsin, it initially listed Harbor View Marina as its location. It eventually was tied up at Lake Street Marina in the city’s Fourth Ward, and that was the address for the liquor license.
“I have reached out to every possible place in the past couple of years when I first looked for a place (for the ship),” he said. “I don’t know of any adequate place. I’ve done as much research (as I could), and I’m not saying I’m done.”
He said he reached out to several private locations along Pere Marquette Lake.
“It doesn’t look good, (but) I’m not losing faith,” he said. “Hopefully, something will come up. I will go any place and will talk to anybody. My timeframe (to find a dock) is getting short.”
Laaksonen said nearly all of his expenses were paid after starting last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in July 2020. He said he’s already booked several private parties, including weddings, reunions and conferences.
“I’ve got a lot of business booked. I’ve taken substantial deposits on private parties,” he said. “I expect my business should double or triple this year. We did well in the start of the season… I was able to pay all of my operating expenses.”
Laaksonen said he was willing to see the business be converted into a nonprofit if it made a difference in how he is able to be approved by the city. And, he’s willing to pay a significant amount in renting a space, too.
“I’m open to anything and everything,” he said. “They want $9,000 to dock there. That’s not a problem. There’s no conditions I can think of (that we would object to). I want the dockage.”