The Princess of Ludington set sail on Tuesday afternoon for its first Pere Marquette Lake historical tour. Passengers boarded the vessel with their masks on, ready for a fun, information-filled cruise along the shore.
“It’s just fun learning about the past here,” said Capt. Dale Fitch. “I didn’t grow up in this area, but I’ve been here the last almost 50 years. I’ve spent a lot of time on the lakes and with things like the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald and different accidents, the lake is really interesting to me. I just really enjoy being out there.”
The Princess of Ludington began accepting private and public tours earlier this summer. It’s docked near Lake Street Marina off of Washington Avenue in Ludington’s Fourth Ward.
The boat slowly sailed for an hour and half, allowing passengers to take pictures of the scenery and landmarks, including the North Breakwater Lighthouse. There was narration throughout the tour of what was being passed and the stories behind all of it. There were even snacks and a little bit of live music for passengers to enjoy.
Given the different activities that passengers can partake in while riding, local Bill Anderson sees great potential in the Princess of Ludington to maximize its appeal in the area.
“I’m very supportive of this enterprise,” Anderson said. “After we get a little break from the pandemic, I think this could be a major visitor attraction.”
Fitch looks forward to leading more historical tours, as well as special parties for birthdays, bachelor or bachelorette parties and family reunions that Anderson alluded to.
“I enjoy this,” Fitch said simply. “It’s fun being out there.”