A toxin that can be harmful to humans and deadly to pets has been detected in Summit Township’s Bass Lake.
District Health Department No. 10 announced on Wednesday that a water sample from an algae bloom on the lake tested positive for microcystin — a toxin released by some types of algae — after being analyzed by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy on Aug. 24.
The health department was alerted to the presence of the toxin by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The public is being asked to steer clear of the area pending further testing, which will take place the week of Sept. 12. When further analysis takes place, signs will be posted in the area to remind people to avoid the water.
Michael Kramer, environmental health officer for DHD10, said the toxin is often the result of a combination of high nutrient levels and warm temperatures.
The nutrient levels at play could be due to a “host of different factors,” including lawn fertilizers, runoff and agricultural practices that “release large amounts of nitrogen and phosphorus,” Kramer stated.
The health department recommends that people avoid contact with waterways that appear to be “scummy or have a green shade to them”; avoid consuming untreated surface water; and limit or avoid eating fish from areas that might be impacted by an algae bloom.
DHD10 is also urging people to keep their pets out of the water if they see any sign of an algae bloom, which looks “like a green mat on top of the water,” and “smells bad and has a gelatinous texture,” according to Kramer.
Symptoms of exposure include rashes, hives or skin blisters at skin contact site; runny eyes or nose, sore throat, asthma-like symptoms and allergic reactions; diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, weakness, tingly fingers, numbness, dizziness and difficulty breathing.
Those exposed should immediately remove themselves and their pets from the area, take a shower and thoroughly rinse off pets with clean, fresh water, and seek medical or veterinary treatment as soon as possible.
Kramer said the initial testing of the Bass Lake water was done because algae blooms are “on the rise across the state of Michigan” and have been for the last several years.
“Bass Lake is one of many lakes that has ongoing monitoring and periodic sampling,” he stated, adding that the lake has “had an algae bloom in the past.”
Kramer said no toxins have been detected in other county lakes or rivers, though he stressed that “if we suspect that another body of water in the area we may potentially sample that water as well.”
The additional testing set to take place the week of Sept. 12 will help determine if the toxin is still present in the lake water, and “if the bloom has migrated to another area,” Kramer stated.
“It also helps us determine if we are able to lift the notices for no swimming in that particular area,” he said.
More information about algal blooms can be found at www.michigan.gov/egle/about/organization/water-resources/assessment-michigan-waters/harmful-algal-blooms.
Suspicious-looking algae can be reported to EGLE by calling the environmental assistance center at 1-800-662-9278 or by emailing algaebloom@michigan.gov.