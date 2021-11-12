Hunters talk a lot about getting their buck. They talk too much about their buck they haven’t shot yet and far too little about the time between their shot and the photo shot.
Every year, someone you know shoots a buck and can’t find it. Sometimes it’s due to circumstances beyond their control, sometimes it’s due to faulty thought process, sometimes it’s just a fatty deer and the blood stops.
Regardless of if you’ve ever not found a buck, it’s a good conversation to have. What can we do to improve our chances of a successful recovery of a shot deer?
The following incorporates my experience, but also experience and stories of people I respect as trackers — Joe Marion, Craig Coleman and the late Ray Cummins, to name a few.
GET PERMISSION
This step relates to a mistake I’ve made myself. Meet the neighbors and ask permission to cross property boundaries in search of a shot deer. I’ve written before about a buck I arrowed and did not find that we were fairly certain went into the neighbor’s property. We followed the trail and wound up — rightfully — getting chewed out.
I did drive over and knock on his door before we started our search, but he was not home from work yet. I figured we’d be in and out and done quickly. I should have waited and gone back with his permission.
So with two days until the shooting starts, take today or tomorrow to give a call or a visit to the neighbors of your hunting property if you’ve never met them before. Establish some ground rules about whether you can search and what hours. It might be they want to be contacted every time, and that’s fine. It might be they are OK with you searching, but only after dark.
Thankfully, in my case, the neighbor did not call the COs. Although we blundered into his property, we did not take our hunting weapons. One of the differences between trespassing and recreational trespassing is the presence of a hunting weapon.
I know what you’re thinking because I’ve been there. It’s a sea of “what ifs.” What if coyotes find it first? What if the neighbor finds it and claims it? What if it snows/rains before I can get there?
In the end, you have to do what’s right for you and the animal, but then so does your neighbor and, if involved, so does law enforcement.
TRAIN YOURSELF
In this era of “tack-driving” rifles, we all like to think we’re a crack shot. We have all seen the cutaway diagrams of deer and know roughly the boundaries of the lungs and location of the heart.
But here’s the thing: Can you hit the heart with your own heart pounding and the adrenaline creating that rush in your ears and that twinge in your lower back?
Maybe.
Instead of trying to hit the heart, which sits low in the chest cavity, you’re much better to shoot at the center of mass in the front half of the deer, especially if you can’t catch your breath.
I’ll be honest here, the regulations don’t help. I think most hunters know what a “shooter buck” looks like to them, but when we have to stop and count points and verify brow tines, it eats time and adds pressure. Before the Antler Point Restrictions (APRs), I think I was a better shot. I trained myself to glance at the antlers but not fixate on them. Now you’re forced to study them and it results in a lot of missed opportunities and, I would guess, some poor shots.
Don’t get me wrong, I like the APRs, but counting points sure doesn’t help your accuracy.
If you have a friend in the blind, let them give you the green light so you can focus on the shot. And tell them to control themselves — having someone whisper “monster shooter” in your ear isn’t going to help you, either. Just have them say “shooter” or “no shot.”
MENTAL PICTURE
My dad was a social worker and even 30 years ago, he would tell us how our minds can shift our memories to fit our own preferred narrative.
With time, our brain softens the lows and brightens the highlights of our lives.
It’s the same with shooting a buck. Your mind jumbles things up.
Was he standing here or there? Did he run up this trail or that one?
While you’re waiting for your buck to turn or give you a shot, make a mental picture of the background. Maybe there’s a birch tree or some other obvious feature in the background. When your rifle barks, you’re going to be jarred out of the sight picture and your focus will be getting back on the deer for a follow-up shot.
Taking the time to ingrain that picture in your brain before your initial shot will start off right when it’s time to track.
CLEAR HEAD IN CHARGE
If you shot at the buck of a lifetime and watched him run off, you’re in no shape to lead a search. You’re in full-on panic mode. You either need time or you need a buddy to help track, particularly if you’re not sure you made a great shot. You’re going to be a wreck if you hit a big buck far back. If the situation affords it, sit back, text or call a buddy with exactly what happened. Let them tell you what to do next.
Your instinct is going to be to jump out of your seat and find that buck. It’s not always the right decision. Use your “phone-a-friend” chance if you need to.
SLOW DOWN
There’s more to tracking a deer than finding blood. With this weekend’s weather, there will be mud, so new tracks should show better than old tracks.
If it’s muddy, white hairs or even brown hairs will stand out better than they might on snow.
What do we know from our TV detective shows? The worst thing you can do is contaminate the crime scene. Approach the area where you last saw the deer with caution. Sometimes that’s the most information you’re going to get about your deer and where it went.
Bring a roll of toilet paper (advice from Ray Cummins) to mark blood spots, especially if there’s no snow on the ground.
BACK OFF
Sometimes, the best thing to do is to back off. Two years ago, I shot a buck on the muzzleloader opener. It was the strangest thing. He wandered up the middle of our field with the wind at his back. He posed for the shot. I shot and, of course, couldn’t see the impact due to the smoke.
He ran east.
There was some snow and a few spots of blood were on it. I followed it to the edge of the woods and he jumped up, looking very much alive. I had no shot. Well, where he was laying, there was plenty of blood. I made the decision to back off and it was a good one. As it turned out, he went on a 75-yard dead run to the north and dropped there. But the track to find him was challenging and had I run off after him immediately, I’m not sure I would have found him. By waiting several hours until my son was free to help, we were able to take our time and find minuscule drops of blood.
When the blood ran out, we were reduced to guessing which tracks in an open area were his. But we went slowly. Hours earlier, I wouldn’t have been able to slow down.
He was a dead deer when he jumped out of that first bed, but I didn’t know that.
Who can say whether adrenaline would have pushed him farther if he had seen me in pursuit hours earlier?
If you get a weird one, a non-bleeder, and the weather and daylight allow it, backing off can be the right choice.
CALLING IN THE DOGS
Tracking dogs can be effective in the case of a lost trophy. However, at this time, I do not have the names or numbers of any local trackers. Your best resource for those are going to be calling sport shops in Ludington, Bear Lake, Manistee, Walkerville and Hesperia. Unitedbloodtrackers.org lists trackers in Whitehall and Muskegon, but does not list their phone numbers.