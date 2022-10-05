SCOTTVILLE — “It’s an MCC tradition.”
So said Jeff Tuka, principal of Mason County Central High School, about the annual Farmer Day — a spirit week event that allows students to drive their tractors, combines, off-road vehicles, dirt bikes, side-by-sides and more to school.
It’s something the kids look forward to every year, as evidenced by the convoy of farm vehicles that rumbled into the high school parking lot on Wednesday morning.
Students from every high school grade participated, clustering around one another’s tractors just before first period started.
Many students were decked out in plaid shirts, overalls, broad-brimmed hats and other farmer attire.
Freshmen Brennan Zerby and Matthew Petersen were marveling at sophomore Steven Brigham’s red McCormick Farmall tractor, listening to music and watching the vehicles pull in.
The trio said Farmer Day is their favorite part of spirit week.
Zerby said it’s a good opportunity to see “tractors, dirt bikes, quads, side-by-sides — whatever they bring in.”
Aiden Soper and Riley Locke, both freshmen, drove in their pulling tractors onto the MCC grounds together.
Soper and Locke said Wednesday was also spirit week highlight for them.
Senior Tyler Thurow might have had the biggest vehicle on the lot with his massive Case IH Axial-Flow Combine.
He said he’s participated in the tractor drive “every year of high school,” but never with such a large vehicle.
“This is my first time driving it in,” Thurow said of the combine, which drew plenty of curious looks from students and parents in the high school parking lot.
Thurow, who is on the football team, said he enjoys Farmer Day, but it’s still a close second to the homecoming game itself.
The game, set for 7 p.m. Friday, will see Thurow and his fellow Spartans face off against the Hesperia Panthers at Spartan Community Field.