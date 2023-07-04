Carlos Peavy and Kasey Merritt opened West Shore Trading Company back in March, fulfilling a longtime dream for them both.
“I was born and raised in Georgia,” Peavy said. “I have worked in everything from restaurants to grocery stores to phone service to security at Detroit Metro Airport and I’m currently a manager/driver at Domino’s.”
Merritt also worked in security for the National Football League for 17 years before moving to Michigan.
The store is located at 307 S. James Street in the front of the Michigan Marketplace building.
“We have a little bit of everything for everyone,” Peavy said. “We just started to get into printing shirts and bags and soon, hats. We decided to open the store to be able to help the community, and it has always been a dream of mine and Kasey’s to own our own business. So we wanted to make it a reality.”
Peavy stated that they chose the location to really be an active presence in the community.
“The location we chose was just a great opportunity and is right in the heart of Ludington,and we are glad to be a part of it,” he said. “We feel it’s awesome to be part of the rehabilitation of South James because we get to watch up and coming businesses and watch other people grow just as we are and it’s just awesome to be where we are.”
West Shore Trading Company is one of many newer businesses on South James Street, located in the Michigan Marketplace building.
“We have met a lot of amazing people on South James,” Peavy said. “Whether it be other business owners or people who just come into our shop, we would like people to know that our store is family owned and that we appreciate everyone for showing their love and support.”
Merritt encourages people to follow West Shore Trading Company on Facebook to see all the new inventory they keep getting in.
“We post new items we get in and keep everyone updated as much as possible,” Peavy stated. “We believe that with our business, we can add the feeling of family and friendship to downtown Ludington and if there are things we don’t have, we will work our hardest to get it.”
Moving to Ludington has been a great move for Peavy and Merritt and they appreciate all the support they have received so far.
“We love Ludington and look forward to years of business here,” Peavy said. “Thank you so much for everyone’s love and support. We look forward to seeing y’all soon.”