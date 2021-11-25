The temperatures outside Radiant Church hung in the 30s, and light snow was flying Thursday afternoon.
Inside, though, patrons of the Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner were warmed by the smells of turkey and all the fixings.
Radiant Church took on the dinner last year from Emanuel Lutheran Church because of restrictions from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Radiant delivered meals and had a drive-through service available for meals. This year was the first where people could come inside and enjoy the meal in the church’s basement below the sanctuary.
Radiant Church Pastor Jerry Theis said the response going into Thursday was good.
“Most people that reached out were grateful that we were having it,” he said.
There was some thought of having reservations ahead of the dinner, but Theis said it made more sense to allow for people to arrive as they wanted.
Theis said 506 meals were served for a total of 622 as 116 were served in-person. It took roughly 100 volunteers to get the meal going both inside Radiant and via delivery, said Gloria Nargis of Gloria Ann’s Catering, who volunteered her work and staff for the Thanksgiving dinner.
She and her staff helped with preparing the food for last year at Radiant as the church not only hosted the Thanksgiving meal but also the Christmas Eve meal. Nargis worships at Radiant, and she decided to volunteer her services to the church.
The COVID-19 pandemic, though, brought its share of challenges for Radiant Church.
“There were some people who called last minute, asking us to deliver a meal,” he said. “We were able to deliver and do it without endangering anyone, and still do it with love.”
Theis marveled at the 30-plus years Emanuel Lutheran did the Thanksgiving meal that now Radiant serves. Because Radiant is hosting Thanksgiving, Theis said he sought out sought out other churches in the community to host the Christmas Eve dinner, and Community Church was the first to step forward.
Pastor Brett Spalding and his congregation will be hosting a community Christmas Eve dinner after Radiant hosted it for the previous seven. Spalding was at Radiant on Thursday, taking in the ins and outs of hosting such a meal. Why step up to the plate?
“Jesus,” he said. “What better way to share in the message of Christ than to host the meal?”
The Christmas Eve dinner is from 2-4 p.m., Dec. 24, and it will allow for delivery and in-person eating. For more information, contact the church at 231-843-9275.