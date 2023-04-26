Crew from U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee practiced coming alongside and towing a disabled boat Tuesday afternoon in the Manistee River channel close to the station. According Chief Warrant Officer Nicholas Gera, the practice this particular training evolution frequently in order to be as efficient and safe for when it must be done for real. The station’s 45-foot response boat medium (RBM) came alongside the station’s 29-foot response boat small (RBS2) for the exercise, attached lines and towed it for a short ways. Gera said seasonal Station Ludington, which along with seasonal Station Frankfort the Manistee station oversees, will be open Memorial Day through Labor Day. Steve Begnoche photo
Steve Begnoche photo
Crew from U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee practiced coming alongside and towing a disabled boat Tuesday afternoon in the Manistee River channel close to the station. According Chief Warrant Officer Nicholas Gera, the practice this particular training evolution frequently in order to be as efficient and safe for when it must be done for real. The station’s 45-foot response boat medium (RBM) came alongside the station’s 29-foot response boat small (RBS2) for the exercise, attached lines and towed it for a short ways. Gera said seasonal Station Ludington, which along with seasonal Station Frankfort the Manistee station oversees, will be open Memorial Day through Labor Day.