As the trial involving the former owners of the Lake Michigan Trans-Lake Shortcut and Pere Marquette Shipping, and their former auditor, DeBoer Baumann and Company PLC, entered it’s sixth day Tuesday in Mason County 51st Circuit Court, testimony from Steve Baumann continued.
Jeffrey Hengeveld of Plunkett Cooney, attorney for DeBoer, asked him if he ever recommended an audit to LMC’s co-owners Don Clingan and Bob Magalitz.
“No,” Baumann replied.
When asked why, he replied because of its cost. He estimated that an audit would have cost the Carferry two to three times the cost of his firm’s cost.
LMC’s attorney Larry Acker asked Baumann if he knew that Paul Piper, the Carferry’s former accountant, was not receiving a 1099 at the end of every year. Baumann said he did not.
“You took Piper at his word didn’t you?” Acker asked. “And you always went to Paul with your questions and never asked anyone else, didn’t you?”
“Don’t you think if you would have looked past his years of saying that insurance costs just kept rising and that’s why the premiums kept going up that the embezzlement would have been discovered a lot sooner?
“Perhaps $1,2 million paid to fictitious insurance companies would have been discovered sooner, too.”
Anne Porter, a CPA from DeBoer, took the stand next and under questioning from Hengeveld, said she was in attendance at an October 2016 meeting with LMC’s management as well as representatives from DeBoer.
Porter said the main reason for meeting was to address the ongoing problem with getting information from Piper.
One of the solutions that was brought up as an answer to the problem was to copy Clingan on any correspondence that was sent to Piper.