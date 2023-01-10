The trial of the man accused in the 2021 automobile deaths of two Scottville residents and an unborn baby is being delayed again until sometime later this year.
The trial for David Wellington, 28, of Manton, was scheduled to begin in 51st Circuit Court on Jan. 24, less than two weeks away.
Muskegon attorney Horia Neagos told the court Tuesday morning that he had just received the notice that he was now Wellington’s court-appointed attorney. Wellington had privately retained Muskegon attorney Matthew Kacel to defend him shortly after the March 2021 accident. Kacel however, won a seat in the general election to circuit court judge in Muskegon County, ending his days in private practice.
“Due to the seriousness of the charges and the short length of time to prepare, I feel I would be doing my client a huge disservice if we were to move forward with the trial today,” Neagos said.
And the prosecution and the court agreed with him, thus taking the four-day trial off the docket, for now. A new date will be scheduled in the near future.
Wellington is charged with two felony counts of second degree murder, two felony counts of operating under the influence causing death, a felony count of operating under the influence causing death/miscarriage, a misdemeanor count of failing to stop at the scene of a serious personal injury accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied. There is an eighth count, a felony habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction.
The charges arose after an accident in Walhalla that claimed the lives of Ashley Plotts and David McLain-Williams, with Plotts carrying an unborn child.
Previously the trial had been set for last fall but Kacel had asked for a continuance in the matter after an announcement in September by the Michigan State Police’s Forenisc Science Division. State police said that reports on THC toxicology samples could be inaccurate because of a technical issue.
Kacel had said he wanted more time to look into the matter fully and to find his own expert who could analyze samples of Wellington’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash.
Wellington remains lodged in the Mason County Jail.