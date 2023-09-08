Three current or former state-appointed guardians and conservators discussed their processes on record keeping and some of the things they found that appeared irregular to them as testimony continued in the second day of an embezzlement trial in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
Jessica Michelle Englebrecht, 36, faces 10 felony counts as it relates to allegations of embezzlement from vulnerable adults in various amounts with an 11th count of comingling of funds/obstructing an investigation. It is the second trial for Englebrecht as the first could not start because of a lack of a jury. This trial is also being heard by retired visiting Judge Tim Hicks.
The case against Englebrecht was brought by the attorney general’s office with Assistant Attorney General Dan Gunderson prosecuting the case. Englebrecht’s attorney is Tracie Dinehart.
Two guardians/conservators testified during the morning session, Christy Huizenga and John Thommen, with one additional guardian/conservator, Raykel Price, testifying in the afternoon. Huizenga testified that she has one of the clients or wards that previously was one for Englebrecht.
Huizenga said she’s been in the role since 1999 and overseen more than 100 individuals in that time. She said she currently oversees more than 50 adults now.
She said every year, she fills out a report that goes to various people.
“I make all of the report the court, the client and either a family member or the attorney general’s office,” she said, adding later, “They need to know where their money goes.”
Huizenga explained the process of becoming a guardian or a conservator, both from the start as well as taking over for another guardian or conservator. She said that a final accounting is done by those who wrap up their service for an adult and that is then checked over by the new guardian or conservator.
Huizenga had three of Englebrecht’s previous clients, but not directly after Englebrecht. Those three were handled by Susan Lindeman, but Lindeman died. Because of Lindeman’s death, Huizenga said she looked into the bank records of going back to when Englebrecht was the guardian and/or conservator.
“It was a little bit of a mess to sort it out… I didn’t have closing amounts from (Lindeman),” Huizenga said. “I went off the bank records. I looked through the bank records.”
She said it is her practice to have separate bank accounts for each of her clients.
“You are responsible for every dime of that money, every penny of that money,” she said.
Huizenga said that she would pay herself 5% of each her client’s pay as a form of payroll.
“Even that, I’d write myself a check. Otherwise, if you don’t have checks or receipts for that, you’re liable to show where that goes,” she said.
With one of the clients, Huizenga said that the person believed money was stolen from them, and she tried to figure out where some of the money went. She believed she able to determine an amount that was missing, but there was a lack of records of where the money went.
“It was a little over $1,900 without any record of where it went,” she said.
Thommen took over guardianship and/or conservatorship of three individuals immediately after Englebrecht, he said. He said he was asked by his ex-wife to assist with the process and he didn’t have any particular training going into the role.
“For the most part, it’s not rocket science,” he said. “Anyone with a simple high school diploma can do that.”
When he took over for one of the clients, Thommen said he didn’t have any money. And he could not account for an amount of missing money in the amount around $2,400.
“(The client) didn’t have any money. There was no accountability on where it had gone,” Thommen said. “It wasn’t accounted for, I guess would be a better way of saying it.”
He said at first he didn’t take any payment for the service he was providing because of how little the client had. He later took a payment via a check, and it was at 5% of his clients’ income.
“Otherwise, it would look like you were stealing money from them,” Thommen said.
Thommen said he no longer serves as a guardian or conservator. He tried to stop doing it by contacting Community Mental Health, but got no where. He decided to take the route of being thrown off of the cases instead by the probate court.
Price, like Huizenga and Thommen, testified to the process she takes, and she said she handles about 30 adults. She began working in the role for 11 years. She had some college, and she oversaw four of Englebrecht’s former clients. That number is three after one died.
Like the other two, she said that checks are written off of the accounts that she is joint owner of with her clients.
“You always want to show something for where it goes because you have to have an accounting at the end of the year,” Price said.
She, too, said she received 5% for payment of services.
Two others involved with adult foster care homes testified Friday morning. Ashley Gregorson, the medical lead of Samaritas, was a programs coordinator at what was known as Lutheran Social Services. It was also known as Maplewood. She testified to some of the forms and policies by the organization that oversees housing clients.
Gregorson said that it was the policy of her firm that all funds were to be sent to their offices in Detroit so that an accounting can be done.
Two of Englebrecht’s clients were at that facility, and Gregorson said that at times was difficult to reach. And, at times, she received funds from Englebrecht from her.
Jennifer Snay, owner of Willowbrook Care Home, testified that at her home, the rent is handled with the guardian while any spending money that an individual staying there is handled between the client or ward and the guardian or conservator. She said it was her experience that rent was late.
“In my business, late rent is common,” she said. “There is a few that pay on time. (It’s usually) a couple of days late or a couple of weeks late.”
Testimony concluded just around 2:30 p.m. as Englebrecht became more ill as the day wore on. The trial will resume for its fourth day at 8:30 a.m. Monday.