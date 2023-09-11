An interview by the investigating officer that spanned longer than three hours was entered into evidence on the fourth day of an embezzlement jury trial Monday in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
The trial also included testimony of five individuals, from Michigan State Police Sgt. Kelsey Case, who conducted the interview, to Mason County Probate Judge Jeffrey Nellis.
Jessica Michelle Englebrecht, 36, faces 10 felony counts as it relates to allegations of embezzlement from vulnerable adults in various amounts with an 11th count of comingling of funds/obstructing an investigation. It is the second trial for Englebrecht as the first could not start because of a lack of a jury. This trial is also being heard by retired visiting Judge Tim Hicks.
The case against Englebrecht was brought by the attorney general’s office with Assistant Attorney General Dan Gunderson prosecuting the case. Englebrecht’s attorney is Tracie Dinehart.
Case, who was a trooper at the Hart Post at the time of the investigation, testified briefly Monday afternoon before video of the interview was shown to the jury. She said that money transactions were the focus of hers.
“We decided to focus on receipts and money transactions,” Case said.
Case said that Englebrecht was not under arrest at the time of the interview, and she was free to leave at any time.
In the video, Englebrecht said she was using one of her ward’s vehicles, and the ward did not know that Englebrecht was using the vehicle. Englebrecht said the title of the vehicle was found in the ward’s home.
Englebrecht explained in the video that she used cashier’s checks to pay for her wards’ rent, and she used cash to give her wards their spending money at some of their respective location.
In the video, Englebrecht said she had separate files of each of her wards. However, the receipts she kept were in a bank bag along with cash. During a stay in Grand Rapids, she said left the bag in a hotel room, and it was lost or stolen. The bag not only had receipts but also about $3,000 cash.
About an hour into the interview, Case questioned Englebrecht about the wards’ finances. At some points, Case asks Englebrecht about specific amounts of funds that are under wards. At another point, Englebrecht said she was paid a small amount, and offered about the system:
“There’s no checks and balances. You’re just given complete authority over this person,” Englebrecht said in the video.
Englebrecht said in the video that the reason she believed was in the interview was because the owner of one of the adult foster care homes was upset because her availability was becoming less.
“She was pissed off that they don’t have their Medicaid,” Englebrecht said in the video, adding later, “I’m trying.”
She later called the interview ridiculous and blamed the adult foster care owner in having a temper tantrum.
In being questioned about another ward, Englebrecht reiterated that she did not pay herself, and further explained what she had in a bank bag. In the bank bag, she had envelopes for each ward in the bag and the receipts were in those envelopes.
“I don’t have an ongoing ledger in the bank bag. I just have whatever’s there,” Englebrecht explained in the video.
And she said that if money wasn’t deposited in the bank, it was put in the envelopes in the bank bag. Often, Englebrecht explained she could prove things only if she had the bank bag she claimed all of the receipts.
After more than two hours of the video, proceedings were halted just before 5 p.m. Monday. Tuesday, the prosecution is expected to play another 30 minutes or so of the filmed interview of Case with Englebrecht.
Two members of the Mason County Probate Court testified Monday morning, including Nellis. Nellis explained more of how the process works to become either a guardian, conservator or both.
He said he met with Englebrecht before she became a guardian and conservator.
“She came to us, but i will tell you her mother owns an (adult foster care) home. I know some our guardians were staying at her AFC home,” Nellis said.
Nellis said that once his office learned that Englebrecht was using one of her ward’s vehicles, he wanted to see an investigation conducted.
“I actually had my staff meet up with her and get the car back,” Nellis said. “That’s the only time we’ve ever done that.”
Mason County Probate Court Administrator Charlie Gunsell repossessed the vehicle from Englebrecht, Nellis said. Between the issue with the vehicle and issues over a lack of paperwork filed, Nellis decided to release Englebrecht from those roles.
“I definitely imposed it on her. She ultimately agreed to stipulate it. She was basically saying I’m done,” Nellis said.
Nellis said not much as changed within the probate court because of the investigation.
On cross examination by Dinehart, Nellis said there are not specific things a conservator has to do in terms of keeping the funds separate. Dinehart related the matter to one where an attorney has a trust set up that pools funds but separate ledgers are kept for each person.
Nellis also said his office had a meeting to go over things with the guardians and conservators because of a number of individuals who were new to being those roles.
“I think I had a generalized concern. We had some newer guardians, and I wanted to get them an opportunity to learn thing,” Nellis said. “In fairness, I think Jessica might have been one of the people to be aimed at… It was meant to help. I may have even said to her, we’re trying to get you more training.”
Later, Dinehart asked if negligence factored into matters, and Nellis could only recall one specific instance where negligence can be a factor criminally and that was with homicide.
“I would try to sit down with the person and try to figure out what’s going on,” he said. “I would try to see if it’s an issue of negligence versus trying to steal money.”
And if there missteps, Nellis said he would see about trying to figure out a way to help the ward but also the conservator and/or guardian.
Linda Clifford, probate register for Mason County Probate Court, also testified. She continued to expound on the processes. In specific to Englebrecht, Clifford said she didn’t submit a final reporting. She also said that in some instances, even with the proper letters from court, guardians and conservators have issues.
“We’ve had guardians and conservators who have the proper authority, they get push back from the banks,” Clifford said.
On questioning from Dinehart, Clifford said Englebrecht didn’t follow up with her to get assistance.
“Alternatively, Miss Englebrecht didn’t call and say they still won’t help me,” Clifford said.
Lena Bluestein, who took over for Englebrecht on four wards, said for one of the wards that owned a car, she sold it with the proceeds going to the ward. She said she had to clean the car thoroughly before sale.
“It was really dirty. Definitely evidence of animals and kids in the vehicle. It took a lot of work to clean it,” she said.
Bluestein said the ward did not have children. The ward also had unpaid bills from a variety of vendors, both medical and utilities.