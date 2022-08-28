Members of the congregation at Trinity Evangelical Free Church marked a major milestone on Sunday as they celebrated the 140th anniversary of the church’s founding.
Parishioners gathered around a display of newspaper clippings and other displays — some of which dated back more than a century. Other, more recent memorabilia was also on display, documenting the years since the church found its current Monona Drive home, which it’s occupied since the mid-1970s.
The church itself dates back to November 1882.
“We’re celebrating 140 years — the 140th anniversary of the church being founded,” said 10-year church elder David Lundin. “This is the third church building, but it’s 140 years with the same congregation, so that’s pretty unique.”
A lot has changed in that time. Even the current location has undergone many upgrades since it was dedicated in 1976. The pews have been replaced with more modern seating, and the stage where Senior Pastor Gary Ridley delivered his sermon is now sporting a sound system, a large display screen, and an array of colorful background lights, while the entryway is decked out with a seating area, a kitchen, spots to eat and drink and a television broadcasting the sermon.
Several parishioners in attendance on Sunday remembered when the Monona Drive building was first erected, while others, like Enoch Olson, remember much more than that.
“We’ve seen a lot of changes, but they’ve been good,” said Olson, who’s been a member of the congregation for 86 years.
Olson spoke at the start of Sunday’s service to offer up some history about the church. He told parishioners that, back in the 1880s, it was called the Swedish Free Evangelical Mission Church, and all church services were in Swedish until 1925, Olson said.
He said he was “excited” to celebrate the 140th anniversary with his fellow congregants — those who’ve been coming almost as long as he has, and others, who have history with the church and came out to join in Sunday’s event.
Sharon Sawdo is among the latter. She hadn’t been to Trinity in some time, but she made a point of coming back on Sunday.
“I don’t normally go here,” she said, glancing through the clippings and reminiscing fondly, “but I was raised in this church.”
She said it was important that she come back to help celebrate the anniversary.
Sawdo smiled and greeted friends like Lori Eldredge, whose great-grandfather was one of the original founders, coming to the area from Sweden.
“I’m fourth-generation here,” Eldredge said. “My kids are the fifth. It’s crazy.”
The backyard of the church was filled with games, activities, a couple grills, some canopy tents and plenty of seating for congregants.
With the sermon wrapped up, members made their way outside to eat, play, share memories and mingle with old friends, all of whom were happy the church has stayed intact throughout the past 14 decades.
“We’re just celebrating God’s faithfulness through all those years,” Lundin said.