Mike Nagle, Bret Autrey and Steve Carlson were re-elected to the Ludington School Board of Education on Tuesday.
Four candidates ran for three seats on the school board. The fourth candidate, Jason Wolven, received 2,402 votes which was short of gaining one of the three board positions.
Nagle received 3,787 votes, Carlson received 3,422 votes and Autrey received 4,147 votes Tuesday.
All three, Nagle, Carlson and Autrey, terms expire this year and now will rejoin board members Josh Snyder, Stephanie Reed, Leona Ashley and Scott Foster in January for another six-year term.
Nagle said he appreciated the support that people have given him, Steve and Bret through this process.
“I will do my best to do what is right for students and the community as we move forward over the next six years,” he said. “I want to say thank you for the support and faith people had in me.”
Nagle also wanted to thank Wolven for his hard work during the campaign.
“He was in it for the right reasons,” he said. “Wolven wanted to be an advocate for students and hats off to him for working so hard.”
Wolven wanted to congratulate Nagle, Carlson and Autrey on their re-election bids.
“For the first time running in an election, I think I did well,” he said. “This is not going to be my last time running for the board.”
Wolven said with COVID-19 he wasn’t able to get out and campaign which is something he likes to do.