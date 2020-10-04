An Abrahamson’s Towing driver is mostly unharmed after losing control of the truck she was driving and nearly ending up in Sauble River Sunday afternoon, according to Grant Fire Chief Ron Melchert.
Melchert said his department responded at roughly 2:15 p.m. to the scene of the accident on North Quarterline Road between West Freeman and West Nurnberg roads in Grant Township.
“One of the rear wheels broke off and the driver lost control and almost went into the river,” Melchert said. “She went right through the guardrail… It took all the guardrail off the bridge and it went into the swamp.”
Melchert said it was fortunate that the driver only had a minor injury.
“She didn’t get hurt; just banged her knee a bit, but refused treatment,” he said. “She should have ended up in the river, for some reason the truck went a little more straight… jumping the river and going into the swamp.”
Debris — including a “three or four trees” — needed to be removed from the swamp, according the Melchert. He said the cleanup took a few hours.
The area wasn’t cleared until around 5 p.m.
In addition to the Grant Fire Department, the Free Soil Fire Department, Life EMS, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the Mason County Road Commission and Great Lakes Energy also assisted at the scene.
“We called the road commission because part of the guardrail is missing,” Melchert said, noting that barricades have been put in place over the bridge, and that road commission workers will return to the scene to replace the guardrail.
Great Lakes Energy was called to make sure power lines and conduits, loosened during the accident, were in working order.