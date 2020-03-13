Jamie Spore wanted so much to sit among the audience of West Shore Community College’s recent production of “Mamma Mia!”
But sit, she could not.
She’s on bed rest to heal pressure sores, and there isn’t enough wheelchair time in her healing plan to allow her even the time to get ready and make the trip to and from the show, let alone sit through the performance.
Friend Brad Reed had asked to take her to the show, but she could only envision what the rest of the community was so enthusiastically talking about — the joyous celebration of song and dance that was “Mamma Mia!”
And then the magic happened — the joy and celebration encircled and embraced Jamie at her bedside.
Reed and friend Patti Klevorn were visiting Jamie on the same evening, and when Jamie had to turn down Reed’s invitation to the show, Klevorn talked to him privately about trying to bring the show to her. He was all in, and they thought some of the cast might be, too.
It took no convincing. Stage director Michelle Kiessel, who also played the endearing role of Donna, was in with the plan from the start.
First, Reed mentioned it to Kiessel and some of the cast, noting they’d be hearing from Klevorn.
“Right away, I knew the cast would jump at the opportunity,” Kiessel said. “Patti texted me, and after a little correspondence with her we had a date and time set. We have a private Facebook group that we used to communicate with the cast and crew, so I posted the opportunity and within 10 minutes had around half of the cast members enthusiastically committed to singing for Jamie.”
