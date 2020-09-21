CUSTER — Cars, trucks, motorcycles, tow-trucks — even semis — showed up in the hundreds Saturday at Johnny’s Bandstand for a rally and parade in support of President Donald Trump in the November election.
Organizer Jim Dodson said he estimated 1,200 people showed up to at the event “to support unity, freedom, police and our president.”
“I saw people smiling and happy to be a part of the event,” Dodson told the Daily News. “And I never saw any hostility or violence. It was a great sight to see. It was great to see the field of American flags.”
During the initial gathering at Johnny’s, people mingled and talked, or stayed socially distanced in their cars, before participants taking to the street with flags flowing from their vehicles.
Jim and Gloria Jean Merchant were among the participants, and they said they were impressed at the turnout.
“This is probably the most profound event we’ve had,” Jim said. “I’m just so excited, I’ve got goosebumps.”
He joked, “It’s like an old person’s rock concert.”
The Merchants learned of the event through word of mouth, after seeing a post about it on Facebook. They decided to participate to support a president who they’d like to see elected for a second term come November.
“He’s an extremely intelligent person, and his life in the past three-and-a-half years hasn’t been about him, it’s about us. I’ve never seen a president who has moved a country so far in such a short time. I hope the country has him as president for another four years.”
Asked why their support was so strong, Gloria answered, “He’s for us.”
“There’s some things he says that it’s like, ‘OK, that’s not political,’ but he’s a business man,” she said. “He says what it is… He’s for the people.”
Jim said they plan to “do whatever they can” to support him.
Bill Cummins of Hamlin Township said law enforcement and support of the military are two major factors that led to his support of Trump and his decision to attend the rally.
“Law enforcement is a big component. I’m retired (police)…,” he said. “I want to continue a positive message because, right now, the negativity has got to stop.”
At about 11 a.m., the procession of decorated vehicles made its way onto U.S. 10, heading west before turning off at Jebavy Drive then Bryant Road and ending at Stearns Park Beach. The parade had to circumvent Ludington Avenue, Dodson said, because the event didn’t seek clearance from the Ludington City Council.
Prior to departing, the participants Dodson asked military veterans, firemen, postal workers and EMTs to come forward while the group stood for the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem.
Dodson said the outdoor event mitigated the need for face masks, and noted that he believed people kept a safe enough distance, or stuck with people from their household.
He said the hope was to have a peaceful, enjoyable ride without incident. Later in the day, he said he believed it turned out that way.
“There’s so much turmoil and hatred in the United States, and I just wanted to bring people together. If they love (Trump) or not, I still want to show support for our president,” Dodson said. “I’ve supported past presidents who I didn’t care for, and that’s how I feel about this. There’s a lot of people who hate him for whatever reason, so this is just a unity, freedom, pro-police, pro-Trump rally. We just want to have a nice ride and show support for the president.
“I just wish everyone would get together. Whatever their differences are, I wish they’d just put them aside and let’s just worry about … keeping our family safe, loving our friends.”