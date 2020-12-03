The Michigan Natural Trust Fund Board Wednesday morning formally accepted the withdrawal of $5.3 million previously approved for potential acquisition of up to 270 acres of Sargent Sand property that was to be added to the Ludington State Park.
Noting the state and Sargent Minerals are “way apart on the value of what the property is,” the board was told it is best to walk away from the negotiations.
A $5.3 million appropriation was approved in February along with use of $1.3 million from a Phase 1 purchase of 100 acres of dunes competed previously.
The state had been offering $9.5 million with the difference being made up by foundation grants and a local community fundraising effort.
Sargent Minerals counter-offered a $35 million selling price for 200 acres.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Daniel Eichinger noted the withdrawal “doesn’t foreclose the opportunity to come back again. We’ve seen that before. Sometimes we get a second bite of an apple.”
He said it remains a good project and the state and local partners will continue to try to be ready if a window for acquisition opens again.
Dan Lord, grants management sector manager, submitted a letter explaining the request for withdrawal of the funds, writing in part, “After months of negotiations with Sargent Minerals owners, the offer of $9.5 million was not accepted and Sargent came back with a counteroffer of $35 million, a reduced amount of acreage, and no longer a 40-acre donation to the Nature Conservancy.
“Numerous attempts to come to a compromise purchase agreement were not successful and it is not feasible to pursue the acquisition at this time.”
A letter that was included with the meeting’s agenda indicated that the two sides very well could negotiate again in the future.
“This is an unfortunate turn of events, however, the company did indicate that in the future they would let us know if they may be willing to consider selling to the DNR,” stated Ronald Olson, chief of the DNR parks and recreation division, and Scott Goeman, manager of the real estate section, in a Nov. 5 letter included in the meeting agenda from. “We want to thank the local area partners that were willing to donate funds toward this acquisition and the Michigan Nature Conservancy and Mott Foundation for their grants that were provided for the Phase 1 acquisition and consideration for Phase 2.”
Some local officials were notified last month by the Department of Natural Resources that the transaction was not able to be completed, including 35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington. Earlier this year, the Trust Fund Board passed an out-of-cycle request for the partial funding of the purchase of property. That request was passed through the legislature and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in late July.
The deal was set to be the second one between the state and Sargent Minerals for property. In 2018, the state purchased 100 acres of pristine and untouched property by the long-time sand-mining operation. That cost was $17 million.
Sand has been mined at the location since the 1930s in one way or another, and Sargent Sand’s mining permit is valid through 2021. The sand has been used for a variety of purposes over the decades, from the glass industry to oil and gas. Nick Assendelft, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) told the Daily News that if a company chooses to renew permits, “EGLE anticipates they would do so a few months ahead of their current license’s expiration.”
When Sargent Sand renewed its mining permit with the Oil, Gas and Minerals Division of the EGLE, it also needed a permit for a lake expansion. That permitting was handled the EGLE’s Water Resources Division.
Sargent Sand was founded in 1919. The Daily News reported previously that the company once owned about 1,000 acres, but through the years has sold small parcels to the state. In 1971, Sargent Sand gifted about 409 acres to the state park, including a large stretch of Lake Michigan shoreline.
Over the years, in addition to the state, other entities have also worked to purchase land owned by the company. And the company also has proposed different developments itself for its property, including the construction of a golf course, as reported in 2001.