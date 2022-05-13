West Shore Community College trustees will consider adopting standards for a newly designed brand for the college when they meet at 4 p.m. Monday in the John M. Eaton Board Room.
The new brand, with a logo that reads “West Shore Community + College,” should provide “a strong visual identity … for all WSCC assets and efforts,” WSCC President Scott Ward wrote in a memo to the board.
The “+” between “community” and “college” is intended “both to stop the eye … and explore the intention of the community college model,” according to the design documents.
The new logo’s “typographic approach raises the bar to a contemporary, fresh and sharp visual statement that … repositions its role to that of an integrated and essential champion in our community.”
If the board votes for the brand, next steps include departmental assets and sub-brands, brand establishment and installation, and launch in fall 2022.
Efforts to revamp the college’s logo and branding began last summer. Executive Director of College Relations Crystal Young, who has marketing experience, highlighted inconsistent branding across the campus and a decades-old logo that didn’t translate well across multiple mediums.
Schoenherr Campus Center remodel
Trustees are also expected to contract with a Ludington company for the Schoenherr Campus Center renovation project.
Heirloom Carpentry & Construction was the lowest of three bidders for the project at $196,000.
The remodel is planned to bring a permanent Student Senate office, more quiet study space, small group meeting space and plug-ins for devices. A new unisex bathroom is set to be installed on both floors.
Also on Monday
The board will also:
- Set a public hearing on the property tax levy and fiscal year 2022-23 budget for 3:45 p.m. Monday, June 20;
- Set a schedule for the audit of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022; and
- Set a public hearing to levy .0981 mills, canceling out a Truth in Taxation reduction, for 4:45 p.m. Monday, June 6.