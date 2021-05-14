West Shore Community College trustees will consider raising in-district tuition to $110, a 3.77 percent increase, at their meeting Monday, May 17.
Non-district tuition would increase from $170 to $175 and out-of-state tuition would increase from $240 to $250.
Trustees have annually increased tuition by an average of 3.29 percent since 2009. They did not raise tuition last year due to the pandemic.
WSCC would remain the cheapest of Michigan’s ten smallest community colleges, President Scott Ward stated in a memo to the board.
ESD Lease
Trustees will also vote on a lease agreement for the West Shore Educational Service District to continue using space on WSCC’s campus for its programs, including Career and Technical Education and ASM Tech.
West Shore ESD has leased parts of WSCC’s administrative building and technical center for the last 15 years. The new lease includes the auto/agriscience center, a storage building and the recreation center.
The ESD will pay WSCC $152,025 this year. Rent will increase annually by 1 percent through 2045.
Budget hearing
Trustees will vote on when to hold a public hearing on WSCC’s budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Ward’s recommended time is 3:45 p.m. on Monday, June 21 in the MBT room of the Administrative and Conference Building. A board of trustees meeting will follow the hearing at 4 p.m.
The hearing will contain information about WSCC’s property tax levy, Ward stated.