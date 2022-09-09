FREE SOIL TWP. — About 40 people gathered on Custer Road Friday night to honor the life and service of Paul Butterfield, a Michigan State Police trooper from the Hart Post slain nine years ago right about they stood.
The event was about 20 minutes long and featured the National Anthem, “Taps,” “Amazing Grace,” a 21-gun salute, and a speech by Michigan State Police Chaplain John Hansen.
The heat of the day had broken into a cool sunset by the time things got started at 6:30 p.m., around the time Butterfield was shot during a traffic stop on Sept. 9, 2013.
Hansen described Butterfield as “a bright spot in what can sometimes be a very dark and gray world” and said knowing him while stationed at the same post “was truly, truly, truly a blessing for me.”
He said his first impressions of Butterfield were that he was a “nice young trooper starting out his career” who struck him as “quiet and competitive.”
But Hansen said that behind Paul’s quietness, he was “always caring and loving for the less fortunate, and especially when it came to animals.”
“If you ever went to his house, the cats and dogs, they all took first place at his table,” he said.
At first, Hansen said didn’t expect Butterfield to outshine him as a runner, being “a little bit shorter in stature.” But “little did I know, he was truly an accomplished runner and could put me right into the dust.”
Saying the pointlessness of Butterfield’s killing “tugs at your heartstrings,” Hansen encouraged the crowd to always remember the reasons we loved the people who are no longer with us.
“We grieve when we lose someone who touches our heart, but we should never forget to give thanks for the time we had with them … for the blessings of being in their presence,” he said.
He also urged the crowd to be thankful for emergency responders, of whom there were several from multiple agencies among the crowd.
“Thank God for the blessings of police officers and firemen and first responders that will come, come, and be part of your life, even though they dont know you at all,” he said, “that will offer you their service, and that will stand in the way of evil.”
Standing “on this very road where his life was taken,” Hansen said Butterfield’s “life was needlessly cut short by the evils of this world — and that’s truly what they are: the evils of this world.”
Butterfield was shot in the head without warning the evening of Sept. 9, 2013 during a traffic stop on Custer Road. He died shortly afterward during an emergency surgery at Munson Medical Center.
The driver, 19-year-old Eric Knysz, and his 20-year-old wife, Sarah, were apprehended at a Wellston gas station two hours later.
Eric was handed a life sentence with no possibility of parole in 2014. Four days into serving his time in a Jackson prison, he hanged himself with a bedsheet.
Sarah, pregnant at the time of her sentencing, served one year and nine months in prison for her involvement in the escape.
Eric’s mother, Tammi Lynne Spofford, served two years and nine months in prison for helping the Knyszes steal a car and keeping the truck Eric had driven.
While it’s not known why Butterfield pulled the Knyszes over, Sarah testified in court the truck had a loud muffler.
Eric was driving with a suspended license and had guns in the car that he stole from his father.