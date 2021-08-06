Ludington held a two-day football camp fro third through seventh graders at Oriole Field on Thursday and Friday, with Ludington High head football coach Charlie Gunsell overseeing all of the action. “We are trying to spend more time on fundamentals with the younger kids,“ Gunsell said. “We have a lot of first-year players here. We want to get them introduced to the game, and to us as coaches, and how we like to do things.” It was a great turnout for the camp, and Gunsell said the youth football season is also approaching its start.
Jeff Kiessel | Daily News photos