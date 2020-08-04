Results came is slowly but steadily Tuesday night as election officials tallied reportedly higher than usual amount of votes for the Aug. 4 primary election for Mason County.
The Daily News did not start to receive unofficial results until 10:29 p.m. Tuesday night, when six out of 25 precincts were reported. By midnight, 18 of the 25 precincts were reported in.
Several city ward and township election inspectors said it was the higher number of absentee ballots that made a difference.
“It went really well,” said Tami Mirretti, an election inspector for the City of Ludington’s 4th Ward. “We had a high turnout for in-person voting and high absentee voting as well.”
She and Angie Parker, also an inspector for the 4th Ward, said the absentee numbers are usually in the twenty-range, but this time were in the hundreds.
Pete Priniski, who has worked three or four elections, said he was surprised at the number of absentee ballots that came for the City of Ludington’s 3rd Ward.
“A fair amount came through (in person), too,” he said.
Vickie Anthony and Dawn Northrup, Summit Township election inspectors, said they had more than expected in-person voters. Both have worked elections for the past seven years.
“It was a good turnout. It was pretty high compared to other times,” Anthony said. “With COVID-19, I expected a lot less. Most came in wearing masks, even thought the governor didn’t require it. We were able to stay distanced. It went smoothly.”
“People were very accommodating and we are grateful,” Northrup added.
Mary Jo Janowiak from Grant Township said they had a surprising number of in-person voting as well.
Some people waited by the boards outside the county clerk’s office in the Mason County Courthouse as the unofficial results came in.
“This is about the number that we are used to having (in the court house),” said Jeff Nellis, chief judge in Mason County and probate judge, who pinned the sheets to the boards. “The precincts are coming in. It ran smooth.”