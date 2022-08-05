The Mason County Board of Canvassers made the results of the Tuesday primary election official Friday, reporting a turnout of 6,915 total ballots cast for a voter turnout of 27.51%.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.

