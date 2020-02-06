VICTORY TWP. — Two hundred and five students from 12 local schools gathered on Wednesday at West Shore Community College to compete in the annual MathCounts event.
The schools that participated this year were Onekama, New Era Christian, O.J. DeJonge, Shelby, Bear Lake, Brethren, Hart, Manistee, Mason County Eastern, Mason County Central, Pentwater and Walkerville.
This was the 36th year for the event, which was started by local engineers in 1985.
The competition began with a sprint round when students answered 40 questions in 30 minutes. Then the students were given sets of questions at a time to answer in six-minute periods during the target round.
The third portion of the event was a team round when assigned teams of three or four from worked together to answer multiple questions.
