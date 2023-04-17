Since 2009, the Mom 2 Mom sale has been a popular event, drawing hundreds of people through the doors of Cornerstone Baptist Church to purchase gently used items for infants and children.
“It was started by a group that was called Happiest Mommies and Friends Ltd,” organizer Rebecca Hamilton said. “They put on the sale as a fundraiser for different community organizations.
“In 2014, the group approached the MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) steering team and asked us if we’d like to take it over and use it as a fundraiser for our group. It’s been a MOPS fundraiser ever since, helping to pay for scholarships for moms to attend MOPS and to cover other costs. It started as an annual spring sale, but when MOPS took it on we also added a fall sale. This will be the 22nd Ludington Mom 2 Mom sale.”
Currently, 26 tables have been rented for the sale, which is from 8 a.m. to noon April 29. Hamilton stated that there is still time for people to sign up for a table to sell their items.
“If people want to rent a table they have until 3 p.m. on April 24 to turn in a contract,” she said. “Contracts can be picked up and dropped off at Cornerstone Baptist Church. You can also download one from the Ludington Mom 2 Mom sale Facebook page.”
The event is set up like an indoor yard and those who have rented tables will be setup in the large activity room at the church and the larger items that are for sale, like strollers, bikes, high chairs, etc. will be located in an additional open space of the church.
“People who want to sell their gently used baby items and clothes rent a table and sell them to shoppers,” Hamilton said. “We have a large item area for things that wouldn’t fit on or around a vendor’s table. We also have a bake sale for vendors and shoppers to buy snacks and beverages during the sale. We ask for a donation of $2 for admission to the sale. Kids are free.
“On the tables and racks, vendors will have clothing ranging from premie to youth XL. They’ll also have shoes, toys and books. Maternity and nursing clothing can also be found at the sale.”
Hamilton stated that the sale has been a big success over the years and she continues to hear from families about how the sale has benefited them and how they look forward to it each year.
“I can’t tell you how many people have told me, and not just moms, how much they look forward to the sales,” she said. “Kids grow fast and what they need can be expensive, but the sale helps parents and grandparents to earn and save money. The sale is a time saver for shoppers too, because they don’t have to travel around to multiple garage sales or thrift stores to find good deals, it’s all in one place. Vendors can sell what they don’t need and find the next sizes that they do need for their kids. It’s a win-win for vendors and shoppers.”
The saying “it takes a village” really describes the Mom 2 Mom sale each year. Hamilton stated that without the help of others, the sale wouldn’t be made possible or successful each year.
“It takes the whole MOPS Steering Team to make this sale happen,” she said. “From communicating with vendors, advertising about the sale, setting up, running the different locations, cleaning up, it takes a team. And I am so blessed to have an amazing group of women to work with.
“We also have MOPS moms who step up and help with advertising and during our sale day. I can’t forget to mention the husbands of our Steering Team who get roped in to help set up and put away all the tables and chairs
“We are also very fortunate to have such a supportive host church, Cornerstone Baptist Church, who not only hosts the sale, but also our MOPS meetings, along with giving a sizable donation every year to MOPS.”