At night, Mark Hill’s legs feel heavy, like cement.
It’s just one symptom of his chemotherapy, which left him with “incredible” sleep and energy issues — it can take him two to three hours to fall asleep once woken.
“I could sleep on this bench I’m so tired sometimes,” Hill said, sitting on a bench at Peter Copeyon Park.
But Hill’s troubles aren’t limited to his symptoms. Another problem was right behind him, several dozen feet in the air: a siren that, since early August, has sounded every day at 12 p.m. and 10 p.m.
The siren’s blares last for about 50 seconds. It reaches its peak volume after about five seconds, stays there for about four seconds and spends about 40 seconds winding down.
From his residence at Pere Pointe Village, Hill measured the siren’s peak volume at 92.8 decibels, about the volume of a lawnmower being used outside his door.
“It’s a big issue for me,” Hill said. “My doctors want me to get my rest.”
For nostalgic Ludingtonites, the siren’s daily soundings are a cherished tradition, akin to the honking of the SS Badger. But some Pere Pointe Village residents say that the siren — now about 500 feet from the condominiums — is too close and too loud to be anything but a nuisance.
The siren’s 10 p.m. sounding will be reviewed by the cemetery, parks and recreation committee at 4 p.m. on Sept. 28.
The siren was located at the former fire station at Loomis and Robert streets for at least 50 years. Originally used to alert firefighters of a fire, it’s instead been blown twice daily since at least 1970.
At 12 p.m. the siren could mean it’s lunchtime, while its 10 p.m. sounding is generally linked to the city’s curfew on minors under 14 years old.
“When we heard that fire siren growing up as kids, if we were not at home by the time it was done ringing, we were in trouble,” said City Councilor Cheri Stibitz.
But when the station moved in 2019, the developer of the apartment complex that replaced it chose not to maintain the siren. After over two years of silence, the siren was moved to Copeyon Park in May, and its electricity was hooked up in August.
Now when Pere Pointe resident Connie Gillette has her grandchildren over, she says she has to close the windows and doors before 10 p.m. to keep the “extremely loud” noise from waking them up. When they’re woken, they sometimes think the siren is warning of a tornado or some other disaster.
“It’s hard to get them back to sleep,” Gillette said. “You tell them, no, everything’s fine, it was just a siren, it doesn’t mean anything, go back to sleep.”
Even if her grandchildren weren’t visiting, Gillette said she wouldn’t be a fan of the “very annoying” and “disturbing” 10 p.m. siren.
Pere Pointe residents Bruce and Judy Groom both described the siren as “invasive.” They worry for their sense of hearing and see the 10 p.m. siren as unjustified noise pollution.
When the Daily News mentioned the curfew as the reason for the 10 p.m. siren, Judy Groom said: “That’s nonsense. Come on.”
“The world has changed since they enacted that (curfew),” Bruce Groom said. “People have to assume some responsibility for their own conduct.”
Part of the reason officials selected Copeyon Park for the siren is it’s equipped with three-phase electricity. The cost of installing new three-phase electricity depends on a number of variables, but City Manager Mitch Foster said it would have been “pretty pricey.”
Bruce Groom wonders whether there was a political motive that kept the siren from being installed in a downtown area.
“It’s not hard to draw the conclusion that they stuck it where they’d get the least blowback from people who they can easily ignore,” he said.
Stibitz represents the Fourth Ward, where the park is located, on city council. She said “a lot of people” in her ward were “very excited” about the siren, while “a handful … did voice their opinion about that in a negative way.”
She said her ward is a good home for the siren because the Fourth Ward was the original city center, and though the siren is a product of the last 60 years or so, she sees it as bringing a piece of “original Ludington” to her neighborhood.
“It’s a part of our city of Ludington history, and it’s very nostalgic for the people that live here and grew up here,” she said.
Her message to nearby residents frustrated by the new noise in their lives? “It’s something that will grow on you,” she said.
She compared it to living near train tracks. For the first couple of nights, you might not be sure you can tolerate loud trains rumbling by. But in time, the trains might become background noise.
“Those people that are — and I’ll use this term loosely — naysayers to this siren, I just encourage them to give it a little more time so that it becomes a part of their everyday life and not necessarily a nuisance,” Stibitz said.
Bruce Groom said the situation is an “unfortunate circumstance.” He recognizes the traditional qualities of the siren, but the five-year Pere Pointe resident said he would have “seriously reconsidered” moving there.
“If I put something up there like that that served no purpose except tradition, they’d be over here by the end of the day shutting me down,” he said.