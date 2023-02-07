Steve Begnoche photo
An ice arch on the Lake Michigan Ludington harbor shoreline frames the Ludiington North Breakwater Light during twilight Monday. Warming temperatures may lead to a break-up of the ice that formed last week along the shoreline.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 11:29 pm
Steve Begnoche photo
